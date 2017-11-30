Accessibility Links

Motherland

E2 of 6
About Episode Guide
Motherland

Series 1 - Episode 2

Review

The school is having a fundraiser and over-stressed Julia (Anna Maxwell Martin) is desperate to impress glamorous newcomer Caroline, whose panache and air of authority threatens even the queen bee status of the ghastly Amanda.

The latest sharply observed dispatch from the front line of school-run politics continues to accurately and hilariously evoke its horrors, humiliations and subtle aggressions, even if Julia overdoes the stressed-out agitation at times. This is a show that works best when it is cleverly amplifying familiar experiences. Because, while us parents may never have descended to the embarrassing depths of eager-to-please, stay-at-home dad Kevin (and actually become a walking cloakroom), we’ve all been there in one form or another. Ironically enough, though, our oasis of sanity is probably Diane Morgan’s slatternly Liz, who boozes through the classroom calamities. Sometimes that seems the only way.

Summary

A school fundraiser is not Julia's idea of an evening out but somehow she finds herself heavily involved in order to impress a former colleague and new mum crush. Meanwhile, Kevin has a battle with the cloakroom and despite Anne's protests, and Liz takes care of the bar. Comedy about the trials and traumas of middle-class motherhood, starring Anna Maxwell Martin and Diane Morgan.

Cast & Crew

Julia Anna Maxwell Martin
Amanda Lucy Punch
Liz Diane Morgan
Kevin Paul Ready
Anne Philippa Dunne
Paul Oliver Chris
Caroline Lacy Kirsty Bushell
Barbara Vilma Hollingbery
Mr Glencuddy Himesh Patel
Director Juliet May
Executive Producer Graham Linehan
Executive Producer Sharon Horgan
Executive Producer Richard Boden
Executive Producer Clelia Mountford
Producer Richard Boden
Writer Graham Linehan
Writer Holly Walsh
Writer Sharon Horgan
Writer Helen Linehan
Sitcom
Full Episode Guide
