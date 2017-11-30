Accessibility Links
Motherland
E2 of 6
About
Episode Guide
Series 1 - Episode 2
Review
by
Ben Dowell
The school is having a fundraiser and over-stressed Julia (Anna Maxwell Martin) is desperate to impress glamorous newcomer Caroline, whose panache and air of authority threatens even the queen bee status of the ghastly Amanda.
The latest sharply observed dispatch from the front line of school-run politics continues to accurately and hilariously evoke its horrors, humiliations and subtle aggressions, even if Julia overdoes the stressed-out agitation at times. This is a show that works best when it is cleverly amplifying familiar experiences. Because, while us parents may never have descended to the embarrassing depths of eager-to-please, stay-at-home dad Kevin (and actually become a walking cloakroom), we’ve all been there in one form or another. Ironically enough, though, our oasis of sanity is probably Diane Morgan’s slatternly Liz, who boozes through the classroom calamities. Sometimes that seems the only way.
Summary
A school fundraiser is not Julia's idea of an evening out but somehow she finds herself heavily involved in order to impress a former colleague and new mum crush. Meanwhile, Kevin has a battle with the cloakroom and despite Anne's protests, and Liz takes care of the bar. Comedy about the trials and traumas of middle-class motherhood, starring Anna Maxwell Martin and Diane Morgan.
Cast & Crew
Julia
Anna Maxwell Martin
Amanda
Lucy Punch
Liz
Diane Morgan
Kevin
Paul Ready
Anne
Philippa Dunne
Paul
Oliver Chris
Caroline Lacy
Kirsty Bushell
Barbara
Vilma Hollingbery
Mr Glencuddy
Himesh Patel
Director
Juliet May
Executive Producer
Graham Linehan
Executive Producer
Sharon Horgan
Executive Producer
Richard Boden
Executive Producer
Clelia Mountford
Producer
Richard Boden
Writer
Graham Linehan
Writer
Holly Walsh
Writer
Sharon Horgan
Writer
Helen Linehan
Sitcom
Full Episode Guide
Related News
Johnny Vegas comedy Home from Home gets a full series on BBC1
06 Dec
Sharon Horgan: women are creating the best TV comedy out there
11 Oct
Young Hyacinth, Goodnight Sweetheart and Are You Being Served? will NOT get full series, says BBC
06 Oct
BBC orders a full series of middle-class mum sitcom Motherland
06 Oct
