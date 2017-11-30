Motherland

Review

by Ben Dowell

The school is having a fundraiser and over-stressed Julia (Anna Maxwell Martin) is desperate to impress glamorous newcomer Caroline, whose panache and air of authority threatens even the queen bee status of the ghastly Amanda.



The latest sharply observed dispatch from the front line of school-run politics continues to accurately and hilariously evoke its horrors, humiliations and subtle aggressions, even if Julia overdoes the stressed-out agitation at times. This is a show that works best when it is cleverly amplifying familiar experiences. Because, while us parents may never have descended to the embarrassing depths of eager-to-please, stay-at-home dad Kevin (and actually become a walking cloakroom), we’ve all been there in one form or another. Ironically enough, though, our oasis of sanity is probably Diane Morgan’s slatternly Liz, who boozes through the classroom calamities. Sometimes that seems the only way.



