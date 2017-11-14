Live International Football

Review

by James Gill

No pressure lads, but the kids coming up behind you are looking pretty handy. England are now holders of the Under-17 World Cup, the Under-19 Euros and the Under-20 World Cup. No other nation has ever matched that. Gareth Southgate is giving the young talent a chance by calling up three Under-21 players, including Ruben Loftus-Cheek.



Opponents Brazil are more than familiar these days, from Liverpool’s Philippe Coutinho and Man City’s Gabriel Jesus to transfer-record holder Neymar. Coach Tite has made the most of these rare talents, ensuring they became the first team to qualify for Russia next year.

