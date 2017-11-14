Live International Football

Accessibility Links

England v Brazil

Review

No pressure lads, but the kids coming up behind you are looking pretty handy. England are now holders of the Under-17 World Cup, the Under-19 Euros and the Under-20 World Cup. No other nation has ever matched that. Gareth Southgate is giving the young talent a chance by calling up three Under-21 players, including Ruben Loftus-Cheek.

Opponents Brazil are more than familiar these days, from Liverpool’s Philippe Coutinho and Man City’s Gabriel Jesus to transfer-record holder Neymar. Coach Tite has made the most of these rare talents, ensuring they became the first team to qualify for Russia next year.

Summary

England v Brazil (Kick-off 8.00pm). Mark Pougatch presents coverage of the friendly encounter, which takes place at Wembley Stadium, as Gareth Southgate's men continue their preparations for next summer's World Cup in Russia. These sides last met back in June 2013 when an entertaining match - the first to be held at the renovated Maracana in Rio de Janeiro - finished 2-2. The teams had also played each other earlier on that year at Wembley, when goals from Wayne Rooney and Frank Lampard gave the Three Lions their first victory over Brazil since March 1990. With analysis from Lee Dixon, Ryan Giggs and Ian Wright, and commentary by Clive Tyldesley and Glenn Hoddle.

Cast & Crew

Presenter Mark Pougatch
Guest Lee Dixon
Guest Ryan Giggs
Guest Ian Wright
Commentator Clive Tyldesley
Commentator Glenn Hoddle
Editor Phil Heslop
Sport
