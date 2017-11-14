The A Word

Review

by Alison Graham

Life is difficult for the Hughes family now that Joe is at a special school for children with autism. It’s a long drive, to Manchester, and parents Paul and Alison feel the strain.



And though in theory it might be the best place for Joe, he’s distracted and upset at the break in his routine (“just one thing, it’s not the way to my school”). Eventually he refuses to leave the car after obsessing over a song he’s heard on the radio.



Peter Bowker’s lovely family drama (it’s funny, too) perfectly captures the closeness of people who are trying to do their best for a child they love, but who demands so much of them with his need for constant negotiation, repetition and reassurance.



The wider family, too, including grandad Maurice (Christopher Eccleston), have their own dramas. He tries to get close to singing teacher Louise, but she’s brittle and angry.



