The A Word
E2 of 6
About
Episode Guide
Series 2 - Episode 2
Review
by
Alison Graham
Life is difficult for the Hughes family now that Joe is at a special school for children with autism. It’s a long drive, to Manchester, and parents Paul and Alison feel the strain.
And though in theory it might be the best place for Joe, he’s distracted and upset at the break in his routine (“just one thing, it’s not the way to my school”). Eventually he refuses to leave the car after obsessing over a song he’s heard on the radio.
Peter Bowker’s lovely family drama (it’s funny, too) perfectly captures the closeness of people who are trying to do their best for a child they love, but who demands so much of them with his need for constant negotiation, repetition and reassurance.
The wider family, too, including grandad Maurice (Christopher Eccleston), have their own dramas. He tries to get close to singing teacher Louise, but she’s brittle and angry.
Summary
As Joe starts at a specialist school in Manchester, it remains to be seen how Paul and Alison will cope with the challenge of living apart during the school week. Elsewhere, Louise confides in Maurice and shocks him with a confession, while Eddie goes on a boys' night out with Nicola's dad. Drama, starring Lee Ingleby, Morven Christie and Christopher Eccleston.
Cast & Crew
Alison Hughes
Morven Christie
Paul Hughes
Lee Ingleby
Eddie Scott
Greg McHugh
Nicola Daniels
Vinette Robinson
Joe Hughes
Max Vento
Rebecca Hughes
Molly Wright
Maurice Scott
Christopher Eccleston
Vincent Daniels
Jude Akuwudike
James Thorne
Aaron Pierre
Ralph Wilson
Leon Harrop
Louise Wilson
Pooky Quesnel
Emily Scott
Emelia Rae Levy
David Nowak
Adam Wittek
Pavel Kaminski
Tommie Grabiec
Ramesh
Ibrahim Ismail
Gary Mallard
Craig McDonald-Kelly
Mark Berwick
Travis Smith
Sophie Berwick
Lucy Gaskell
Head Teacher
Jayshree Patel
Beth
Jennifer Hennessy
Emmett
Jack Hartley
Director
Sue Tully
Producer
Jenny Frayn
Writer
Peter Bowker
Drama
Full Episode Guide
What time is The A Word on TV?
Everything you need to know about season 2 of Peter Bowker's autism focused family drama
A music-loving autistic boy was the inspiration for The A Word's mosh pit storyline
Where is BBC1 drama The A Word filmed?
Meet the cast of The A Word series 2
The A Word: What is the future for Maurice and Louise after THAT revelation?
Forget Doctor Who: Christopher Eccleston says he's "stopped all the time" by fans of autism drama The A Word
Why I love family dramas with good knitwear
Christopher Eccleston: When it comes to disabilities, ethnic minorities and women on TV, we’re still dinosaurs
Related News
The A Word will return to BBC1 this autumn
10 Nov
What happened in The A Word series one – and what can we expect in series two?
07 Nov
The A Word is back – and it's more important than ever that we watch it
07 Nov
Autistic filmmaker's emotional video interview with A Word and Doctor Who star Christopher Eccleston
06 Nov
