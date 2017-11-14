The A Word

Accessibility Links

Life is difficult for the Hughes family now that Joe is at a special school for children with autism. It’s a long drive, to Manchester, and parents Paul and Alison feel the strain.

And though in theory it might be the best place for Joe, he’s distracted and upset at the break in his routine (“just one thing, it’s not the way to my school”). Eventually he refuses to leave the car after obsessing over a song he’s heard on the radio.

Peter Bowker’s lovely family drama (it’s funny, too) perfectly captures the closeness of people who are trying to do their best for a child they love, but who demands so much of them with his need for constant negotiation, repetition and reassurance.

The wider family, too, including grandad Maurice (Christopher Eccleston), have their own dramas. He tries to get close to singing teacher Louise, but she’s brittle and angry.

Summary

As Joe starts at a specialist school in Manchester, it remains to be seen how Paul and Alison will cope with the challenge of living apart during the school week. Elsewhere, Louise confides in Maurice and shocks him with a confession, while Eddie goes on a boys' night out with Nicola's dad. Drama, starring Lee Ingleby, Morven Christie and Christopher Eccleston.

Cast & Crew

Alison Hughes Morven Christie
Paul Hughes Lee Ingleby
Eddie Scott Greg McHugh
Nicola Daniels Vinette Robinson
Joe Hughes Max Vento
Rebecca Hughes Molly Wright
Maurice Scott Christopher Eccleston
Vincent Daniels Jude Akuwudike
James Thorne Aaron Pierre
Ralph Wilson Leon Harrop
Louise Wilson Pooky Quesnel
Emily Scott Emelia Rae Levy
David Nowak Adam Wittek
Pavel Kaminski Tommie Grabiec
Ramesh Ibrahim Ismail
Gary Mallard Craig McDonald-Kelly
Mark Berwick Travis Smith
Sophie Berwick Lucy Gaskell
Head Teacher Jayshree Patel
Beth Jennifer Hennessy
Emmett Jack Hartley
Director Sue Tully
Producer Jenny Frayn
Writer Peter Bowker
