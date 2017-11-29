Saying Goodbye

Review

by David Butcher

The production company here, True Vision, are experts at making sensitive films about tough, tough stories. This one, made for BBC Children in Need, looks steadily at one of the hardest things that can befall any child: losing a parent.



As well as hearing from those who have been through bereavement, we follow families trying to cope with life-threatening illness, particularly Imogen (12) and Madeleine (nine) in south Wales, whose mother Dawn told them eight months ago she had incurable breast cancer.



Among many heart-stripping moments is the scene where Imogen is asked whether she feels ready for her mother to go. “Nope,” she says, looking down. “Every day I dread that day.”



