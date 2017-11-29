Accessibility Links

Saying Goodbye

Repeat
Saturday 12:15am - 1:15am BBC Two
Review

The production company here, True Vision, are experts at making sensitive films about tough, tough stories. This one, made for BBC Children in Need, looks steadily at one of the hardest things that can befall any child: losing a parent.

As well as hearing from those who have been through bereavement, we follow families trying to cope with life-threatening illness, particularly Imogen (12) and Madeleine (nine) in south Wales, whose mother Dawn told them eight months ago she had incurable breast cancer.

Among many heart-stripping moments is the scene where Imogen is asked whether she feels ready for her mother to go. “Nope,” she says, looking down. “Every day I dread that day.”

Summary

Every day in the UK, more than 100 children face the death of their mum or dad. In this film narrated by Helena Bonham Carter, a group of seven to 17 year olds who have been bereaved, and a few who are facing the death of a parent, discuss their experiences.

Cast & Crew

Narrator Helena Bonham Carter
Director Nick Read
Editor Jay Taylor
Executive Producer Brian Woods
Education
