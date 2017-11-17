The Secret Life of 4 Year Olds

Review

by Alison Graham

Love is in the air at the little nursery. Harper has a girlfriend but can't be bothered to learn her name (it's Ava), so he addresses her repeatedly as “girlfriend”: “Girlfriend, girlfriend, would you marry me?” Ah, who could resist?



It's another fascinating eavesdrop into a world where the little things mean so much, where friendships are forged and lost. Harper and Vinnie are best buds, but their romances with the girls have come between them.



And there's another one of those set-piece experiments that tests every boundary of incipient naughtiness; a run of 3,000 dominoes that NO ONE MUST TOUCH. After the inevitable, Harper sighs wistfully: “I wish I was a good boy.”



