The Secret Life of 4 Year Olds

E2 of 4
Episode Guide
Series 4

Review

Love is in the air at the little nursery. Harper has a girlfriend but can't be bothered to learn her name (it's Ava), so he addresses her repeatedly as “girlfriend”: “Girlfriend, girlfriend, would you marry me?” Ah, who could resist?

It's another fascinating eavesdrop into a world where the little things mean so much, where friendships are forged and lost. Harper and Vinnie are best buds, but their romances with the girls have come between them.

And there's another one of those set-piece experiments that tests every boundary of incipient naughtiness; a run of 3,000 dominoes that NO ONE MUST TOUCH. After the inevitable, Harper sighs wistfully: “I wish I was a good boy.”

Summary

Cameras follow the world of playground friendships, romances and rivalries. Self-proclaimed `geezer' Harper already has several girlfriends, but has eyes on new girl Ava. How will sassy and confident Ava react to his overtures? His best friend Vinnie also has romance on his mind, but what happens to their bromance when they come to blows over a girl?

Cast & Crew

Executive Producer Daniel Fromm
Executive Producer Jim Allem
Series Director Osca Humphreys
Series Producer Hannah Lowes
Documentary
Full Episode Guide
