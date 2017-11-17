Accessibility Links
Skip to Main Content
Skip to Main Navigation
Skip to Footer
Sign in / Register
Sign out
Menu
On TV
Now
Tonight
Home
News
TV
TV Home
TV News
TV Listings
Soaps
TV On Demand
Film
Film Home
Film News
Film on TV
Film On Demand
Radio
Radio Home
Radio News
Radio Listings
On Demand
Christmas
Search
magazine
win
offers
money
travel
gardening
The Secret Life of 4 Year Olds
E2 of 4
About
Episode Guide
Series 4
ADVERTISEMENT
Share on Facebook
Share on Twitter
Share on Pinterest
Share on Google Plus
Share on Reddit
Email to a friend
Review
by
Alison Graham
Love is in the air at the little nursery. Harper has a girlfriend but can't be bothered to learn her name (it's Ava), so he addresses her repeatedly as “girlfriend”: “Girlfriend, girlfriend, would you marry me?” Ah, who could resist?
It's another fascinating eavesdrop into a world where the little things mean so much, where friendships are forged and lost. Harper and Vinnie are best buds, but their romances with the girls have come between them.
And there's another one of those set-piece experiments that tests every boundary of incipient naughtiness; a run of 3,000 dominoes that NO ONE MUST TOUCH. After the inevitable, Harper sighs wistfully: “I wish I was a good boy.”
Summary
Cameras follow the world of playground friendships, romances and rivalries. Self-proclaimed `geezer' Harper already has several girlfriends, but has eyes on new girl Ava. How will sassy and confident Ava react to his overtures? His best friend Vinnie also has romance on his mind, but what happens to their bromance when they come to blows over a girl?
Cast & Crew
Executive Producer
Daniel Fromm
Executive Producer
Jim Allem
Series Director
Osca Humphreys
Series Producer
Hannah Lowes
Documentary
Full Episode Guide
ADVERTISEMENT
Michael Rosen: The Secret Life of Five-Year-Olds is unethical and absurd
The Channel 4 documentary treats children as fodder for experiments, says children's author, writer and broadcaster Michael Rosen
What time is Secret Life of Five Year Olds on TV?
The Secret Life of 4, 5 and 6 Year Olds is back with a sibling summer special
Radio Times Top 40 TV Shows of 2015: 30 to 21
How (not) to resist temptation according to The Secret Life of 5 Year Olds
The Secret Life of Four Year Olds shows there's nothing funnier than young children
The return of Secret Life of Four Year Olds means more fascinating nature docs - about toddlers
It's back to play school for Channel 4 as The Secret Life of Four Year Olds gets a full series
ADVERTISEMENT
Latest News
Susan Calman explains why she unfollowed Strictly's Twitter account
0h ago
American Gods loses showrunners Bryan Fuller and Michael Green ahead of series two
1h ago
Coronation Street: Shayne Ward to leave Aidan Connor role
4h ago
I'm a Celebrity Day 11 recap: Iain and Amir shock viewers with Dingo Dollar betrayal
29 Nov
We use cookies to improve your experience of our website.
Read more
Got It