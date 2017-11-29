Grand Designs: House of the Year

Review

by Jane Rackham

All the properties in this category have a nautical theme, even though they’re not necessarily located next to the sea or a river. One idiosyncratic house squeezed into a narrow north London plot looks like a submarine emerging from between its more conventional neighbours. “It stands out like a perfectly executed, sculptural sore thumb,” says Kevin McCloud, but he clearly adores its radical appearance.



Equally extraordinary is the Essex home on bright-red stilts perched on reclaimed marshland like a contemporary Maunsell Fort. But for total property envy my vote goes to the coastal house with gloriously undulating curves that mirror the nearby white cliffs of Dover.



