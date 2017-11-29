Accessibility Links

Menu

Grand Designs: House of the Year

E2 of 4
About Episode Guide
Grand Designs: House of the Year

Series 3 - Episode 2

ADVERTISEMENT

Review

All the properties in this category have a nautical theme, even though they’re not necessarily located next to the sea or a river. One idiosyncratic house squeezed into a narrow north London plot looks like a submarine emerging from between its more conventional neighbours. “It stands out like a perfectly executed, sculptural sore thumb,” says Kevin McCloud, but he clearly adores its radical appearance.

Equally extraordinary is the Essex home on bright-red stilts perched on reclaimed marshland like a contemporary Maunsell Fort. But for total property envy my vote goes to the coastal house with gloriously undulating curves that mirror the nearby white cliffs of Dover.

Summary

Kevin McCloud, Damion Burrows, and Michelle Ogundehin look at five more inspiring homes in the running for the Royal Institute of British Architects House of the Year 2017. This episode considers homes with a watery connection, including a glamorous, white, curvy, cliff top residence with extensive views over the English Channel.

Cast & Crew

Presenter Kevin McCloud
Contributor Damion Burrows
Contributor Michelle Ogundehin
Director Ned Williams
Director Katy Tooth
Executive Producer Fiona Caldwell
Series Producer Ned Williams
see more
Property
Full Episode Guide
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest News

Susan Calman explains why she unfollowed Strictly's Twitter account 0h ago
American Gods loses showrunners Bryan Fuller and Michael Green ahead of series two 1h ago
Coronation Street: Shayne Ward to leave Aidan Connor role 4h ago
I'm a Celebrity Day 11 recap: Iain and Amir shock viewers with Dingo Dollar betrayal 29 Nov
We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Read more