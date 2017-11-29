Accessibility Links
Grand Designs: House of the Year
About
Episode Guide
Series 3 - Episode 2
Review
by
Jane Rackham
All the properties in this category have a nautical theme, even though they’re not necessarily located next to the sea or a river. One idiosyncratic house squeezed into a narrow north London plot looks like a submarine emerging from between its more conventional neighbours. “It stands out like a perfectly executed, sculptural sore thumb,” says Kevin McCloud, but he clearly adores its radical appearance.
Equally extraordinary is the Essex home on bright-red stilts perched on reclaimed marshland like a contemporary Maunsell Fort. But for total property envy my vote goes to the coastal house with gloriously undulating curves that mirror the nearby white cliffs of Dover.
Summary
Kevin McCloud, Damion Burrows, and Michelle Ogundehin look at five more inspiring homes in the running for the Royal Institute of British Architects House of the Year 2017. This episode considers homes with a watery connection, including a glamorous, white, curvy, cliff top residence with extensive views over the English Channel.
Cast & Crew
Presenter
Kevin McCloud
Contributor
Damion Burrows
Contributor
Michelle Ogundehin
Director
Ned Williams
Director
Katy Tooth
Executive Producer
Fiona Caldwell
Series Producer
Ned Williams
Property
Full Episode Guide
