Chris Tarrant: Extreme Railway Journeys: Baltic
E2 of 4
About
Episode Guide
Series 4
Review
by
Jane Rackham
Thousands of train commuters will identify with Chris Tarrant’s frustration when he checks the timetable at Tallinn railway station. The noticeboard is headed Rongiinfo: “So all these trains, all these timings and places are absolute rubbish!” he mutters resignedly.
He’s planning to cross the Baltics – or three battle-weary countries caught between the rock of Europe and the hard place of Russia, as he puts it. He gets a few treats along the way, though, including a meal that will distress fans of Paddington Bear and, in Latvia, a beer bath guaranteed to reduce his venous outflow, whatever that is. The trains are pretty smart and comfortable, too.
Summary
Chris sets out on a mission to cross three former Soviet republics entirely by rail in just one week, travelling through Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania and uncovering amazing stories and dark secrets from the region's past. He begins in Narva, Estonia, before heading to the capital Tallinn on the country's oldest railway, built by German nobles to connect the Russian imperial capital St Petersburg with Estonia's ports, then travelling through Latvia and Lithuania and heading to the Russian border on a revolutionary new line.
Cast & Crew
Presenter
Chris Tarrant
Director
Alistair Smith
Executive Producer
Hugh Whitworth
Producer
Ed Avern
Series Producer
Jennifer Perelli
Documentary
Full Episode Guide
Chris Tarrant talks trains: "The most beautiful ride in the British Isles goes across the Highlands"
The TV presenter has swapped extreme railways abroad for steam locomotives back in Blighty
From the sublime to the scary: Chris Tarrant braves the Diamond Railway to Zimbabwe's Victoria Falls
Chris Tarrant's top railway trips
Channel 5 get EVEN MORE extreme!
