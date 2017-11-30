Chris Tarrant: Extreme Railway Journeys: Baltic

Review

by Jane Rackham

Thousands of train commuters will identify with Chris Tarrant’s frustration when he checks the timetable at Tallinn railway station. The noticeboard is headed Rongiinfo: “So all these trains, all these timings and places are absolute rubbish!” he mutters resignedly.



He’s planning to cross the Baltics – or three battle-weary countries caught between the rock of Europe and the hard place of Russia, as he puts it. He gets a few treats along the way, though, including a meal that will distress fans of Paddington Bear and, in Latvia, a beer bath guaranteed to reduce his venous outflow, whatever that is. The trains are pretty smart and comfortable, too.