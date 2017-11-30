Accessibility Links

Chris Tarrant: Extreme Railway Journeys: Baltic

E2 of 4
Chris Tarrant: Extreme Railway Journeys: Baltic

Series 4

Thousands of train commuters will identify with Chris Tarrant’s frustration when he checks the timetable at Tallinn railway station. The noticeboard is headed Rongiinfo: “So all these trains, all these timings and places are absolute rubbish!” he mutters resignedly.

He’s planning to cross the Baltics – or three battle-weary countries caught between the rock of Europe and the hard place of Russia, as he puts it. He gets a few treats along the way, though, including a meal that will distress fans of Paddington Bear and, in Latvia, a beer bath guaranteed to reduce his venous outflow, whatever that is. The trains are pretty smart and comfortable, too.

Chris sets out on a mission to cross three former Soviet republics entirely by rail in just one week, travelling through Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania and uncovering amazing stories and dark secrets from the region's past. He begins in Narva, Estonia, before heading to the capital Tallinn on the country's oldest railway, built by German nobles to connect the Russian imperial capital St Petersburg with Estonia's ports, then travelling through Latvia and Lithuania and heading to the Russian border on a revolutionary new line.

Presenter Chris Tarrant
Director Alistair Smith
Executive Producer Hugh Whitworth
Producer Ed Avern
Series Producer Jennifer Perelli
