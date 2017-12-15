Accessibility Links
Blitz: The Bombs That Changed Britain
E2 of 4
About
Episode Guide
Repeat
Series 1 - Episode 2
Tomorrow 1:15am - 2:15am
BBC Two
SUB
WIDE
AD
SIGN
Review
by
David Butcher
This episode focuses on Hull and on a pair of houses in the North Hull estate, on which a German bomb fell one night in March 1941.
The patient precision of the programme is extraordinary, as it unpicks the human effects down the years of that single explosion – talking to family members who survived and recalling those who didn’t, including a baby found without a scratch but killed by the shockwave.
Doreen and Tina remember as children waking up with the skirting board lying across them and their mother trying to make them sing Run Rabbit Run. Their baby brother Peter was never spoken of again.
Local schoolchildren were encouraged to write about their experiences and in another extraordinary story, a man is visibly moved to be handed a beautifully handwritten essay he hasn’t seen since he wrote it 75 years ago.
Summary
The documentary focuses on wartime Hull and the consequences of a specific bomb that fell on the city's 6th Avenue, flattening two houses and changing the lives of two families for ever. The Taylors lost baby Peter and 14-year-old Vera was very badly burned. Next door, Mrs Owens had put three of her children under the stairs for safety, but they didn't survive. Contributors include Mrs Owens' daughter Janet, who was born after the war and has many questions about what happened to her siblings. Here she meets the surviving Taylor sisters to talk about the event.
Cast & Crew
Narrator
Shaun Dooley
Director
Elizabeth Dobson
Executive Producer
Cate Hall
Executive Producer
Francesca Maudslay
Producer
Emily Thompson
Series Producer
Tim Kirby
see more
History
Full Episode Guide
