Blitz: The Bombs That Changed Britain

Review

by David Butcher

This episode focuses on Hull and on a pair of houses in the North Hull estate, on which a German bomb fell one night in March 1941.



The patient precision of the programme is extraordinary, as it unpicks the human effects down the years of that single explosion – talking to family members who survived and recalling those who didn’t, including a baby found without a scratch but killed by the shockwave.



Doreen and Tina remember as children waking up with the skirting board lying across them and their mother trying to make them sing Run Rabbit Run. Their baby brother Peter was never spoken of again.



Local schoolchildren were encouraged to write about their experiences and in another extraordinary story, a man is visibly moved to be handed a beautifully handwritten essay he hasn’t seen since he wrote it 75 years ago.