The Secret Life of 4 Year Olds

Review

by Alison Graham

There is no end to the captivating charm of this lovely series and there’s a whole new bunch of winning kids arriving at that delightful nursery.



Such as Vinnie, who is hyper-competitive and finds it hard to share (he wants to take home a trophy because “it’s so shiny”), and confident Harper, who proclaims “I’m a top geezer”. Meanwhile sensitive Noah quickly falls in love, though the object of his affection, Ariana, has eyes for another, more demonstrative, swain.



But it’s the quiet little gestures that are gently moving. Like sweet Tomas’s completely unselfconscious and kind effort to help Ada, who has Down’s syndrome, overcome her tearful reluctance to stroke a classroom rabbit.