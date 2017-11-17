Accessibility Links
The Secret Life of 4 Year Olds
E1 of 4
About
Episode Guide
Series 4
Review
by
Alison Graham
There is no end to the captivating charm of this lovely series and there’s a whole new bunch of winning kids arriving at that delightful nursery.
Such as Vinnie, who is hyper-competitive and finds it hard to share (he wants to take home a trophy because “it’s so shiny”), and confident Harper, who proclaims “I’m a top geezer”. Meanwhile sensitive Noah quickly falls in love, though the object of his affection, Ariana, has eyes for another, more demonstrative, swain.
But it’s the quiet little gestures that are gently moving. Like sweet Tomas’s completely unselfconscious and kind effort to help Ada, who has Down’s syndrome, overcome her tearful reluctance to stroke a classroom rabbit.
Summary
Return of the documentary exploring the social interactions of children. It begins with a look at how they experience happiness, sadness, jealousy and rage, and how they learn to control these powerful emotions. Cameras follow Noah, who is obsessed with dinosaurs and can accurately name dozens of the reptiles, and Victoria, who's recently been given the all-clear from cancer.
Cast & Crew
Executive Producer
Daniel Fromm
Executive Producer
Jim Allem
Series Director
Osca Humphreys
Series Producer
Hannah Lowes
Documentary
Full Episode Guide
Michael Rosen: The Secret Life of Five-Year-Olds is unethical and absurd
The Channel 4 documentary treats children as fodder for experiments, says children's author, writer and broadcaster Michael Rosen
What time is Secret Life of Five Year Olds on TV?
The Secret Life of 4, 5 and 6 Year Olds is back with a sibling summer special
Radio Times Top 40 TV Shows of 2015: 30 to 21
How (not) to resist temptation according to The Secret Life of 5 Year Olds
The Secret Life of Four Year Olds shows there's nothing funnier than young children
The return of Secret Life of Four Year Olds means more fascinating nature docs - about toddlers
It's back to play school for Channel 4 as The Secret Life of Four Year Olds gets a full series
