The Secret Life of 4 Year Olds

E1 of 4
Episode Guide
The Secret Life of 4 Year Olds

Series 4

There is no end to the captivating charm of this lovely series and there’s a whole new bunch of winning kids arriving at that delightful nursery.

Such as Vinnie, who is hyper-competitive and finds it hard to share (he wants to take home a trophy because “it’s so shiny”), and confident Harper, who proclaims “I’m a top geezer”. Meanwhile sensitive Noah quickly falls in love, though the object of his affection, Ariana, has eyes for another, more demonstrative, swain.

But it’s the quiet little gestures that are gently moving. Like sweet Tomas’s completely unselfconscious and kind effort to help Ada, who has Down’s syndrome, overcome her tearful reluctance to stroke a classroom rabbit.

Return of the documentary exploring the social interactions of children. It begins with a look at how they experience happiness, sadness, jealousy and rage, and how they learn to control these powerful emotions. Cameras follow Noah, who is obsessed with dinosaurs and can accurately name dozens of the reptiles, and Victoria, who's recently been given the all-clear from cancer.

Executive Producer Daniel Fromm
Executive Producer Jim Allem
Series Director Osca Humphreys
Series Producer Hannah Lowes
