The Ganges with Sue Perkins

Review

by Alison Graham

Sue Perkins is a brilliant television travel guide. Engaged, funny, never patronising and open to new experiences, though not in a cheesy, “Hey, let’s try this and make a mess of it” kind of way.



The people she meets during her exploration of the Ganges respond in kind. She has a great time with a group of young women training to be engineers in an institute of technology in Patna, India. But though they are charming and seem so happy, this is far from being a paradise for women. “Everywhere we are demoralised,” says one young woman, with heartbreaking simplicity.



There’s real poignancy, too, as Perkins returns to a Kolkata home for street children she visited two years ago and where she met a lovely nine-year-old girl. But time has not been kind and the once carefree-seeming child is guarded and unhappy: “I just want a good sleep at night in a safe place.”



