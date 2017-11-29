The World's Greatest Bridges

Review

by Jane Rackham

Statistics junkies as well as engineering fans will be in seventh heaven with this absorbing programme, which tells you all you could possibly want to know about the Golden Gate Bridge. And I mean every nut, bolt and rivet of it.



When it was opened in 1937 to link the city of San Francisco to rural backwater Marin County, it was the world’s tallest and longest bridge. Eighty years on, it’s still a beautiful and elegant construction. In between all the figures, Rob Bell enthusiastically shares the human stories behind the bridge: those who created it, worked on it, died on it and, even, were born on it.