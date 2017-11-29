Accessibility Links
Skip to Main Content
Skip to Main Navigation
Skip to Footer
Sign in / Register
Sign out
Menu
On TV
Now
Tonight
Home
News
TV
TV Home
TV News
TV Listings
Soaps
TV On Demand
Film
Film Home
Film News
Film on TV
Film On Demand
Radio
Radio Home
Radio News
Radio Listings
On Demand
Christmas
Search
magazine
win
offers
money
travel
gardening
The World's Greatest Bridges
E1 of 6
About
Episode Guide
Series 1 - Episode 1
Golden Gate Bridge
ADVERTISEMENT
Share on Facebook
Share on Twitter
Share on Pinterest
Share on Google Plus
Share on Reddit
Email to a friend
Review
by
Jane Rackham
Statistics junkies as well as engineering fans will be in seventh heaven with this absorbing programme, which tells you all you could possibly want to know about the Golden Gate Bridge. And I mean every nut, bolt and rivet of it.
When it was opened in 1937 to link the city of San Francisco to rural backwater Marin County, it was the world’s tallest and longest bridge. Eighty years on, it’s still a beautiful and elegant construction. In between all the figures, Rob Bell enthusiastically shares the human stories behind the bridge: those who created it, worked on it, died on it and, even, were born on it.
Summary
Everything from its enormous size to its art deco styling and its unmistakable colour make San Francisco's Golden Gate Bridge an icon of world design. Rob Bell explores the fascinating history of an edifice that people claimed was impossible to build, and those who created it anyway. Joseph Strauss was the arrogant showman promoting the project, while Charles Ellis and Leon Moisseiff were the mathematical geniuses behind the Golden Gate's cutting-edge design. Since its completion in 1937, it has received a staggering 10 million tourists every year.
Cast & Crew
Presenter
Rob Bell
Director
Phil Stein
Executive Producer
Jeff Anderson
Producer
Phil Stein
Series Producer
Graham Cooper
Documentary
Full Episode Guide
ADVERTISEMENT
Latest News
American Gods loses showrunners Bryan Fuller and Michael Green ahead of series two
0h ago
Coronation Street: Shayne Ward to leave Aidan Connor role
3h ago
I'm a Celebrity Day 11 recap: Iain and Amir shock viewers with Dingo Dollar betrayal
29 Nov
Apprentice candidate Bushra Shaikh (sort of) explains THAT Donald Trump joke
29 Nov
We use cookies to improve your experience of our website.
Read more
Got It