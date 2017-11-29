Accessibility Links

The World's Greatest Bridges

Golden Gate Bridge

Series 1 - Episode 1 Golden Gate Bridge

Statistics junkies as well as engineering fans will be in seventh heaven with this absorbing programme, which tells you all you could possibly want to know about the Golden Gate Bridge. And I mean every nut, bolt and rivet of it.

When it was opened in 1937 to link the city of San Francisco to rural backwater Marin County, it was the world’s tallest and longest bridge. Eighty years on, it’s still a beautiful and elegant construction. In between all the figures, Rob Bell enthusiastically shares the human stories behind the bridge: those who created it, worked on it, died on it and, even, were born on it.

Everything from its enormous size to its art deco styling and its unmistakable colour make San Francisco's Golden Gate Bridge an icon of world design. Rob Bell explores the fascinating history of an edifice that people claimed was impossible to build, and those who created it anyway. Joseph Strauss was the arrogant showman promoting the project, while Charles Ellis and Leon Moisseiff were the mathematical geniuses behind the Golden Gate's cutting-edge design. Since its completion in 1937, it has received a staggering 10 million tourists every year.

Presenter Rob Bell
Director Phil Stein
Executive Producer Jeff Anderson
Producer Phil Stein
Series Producer Graham Cooper
