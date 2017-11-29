Accessibility Links
Rich House, Poor House
E2 of 4
About
Episode Guide
Series 2 - Episode 2
Review
by
Frances Taylor
It’s easy to see why the “rich house” families might want to take part in this social experiment. But the seven days of life-swapping prove a humbling experience for the children of restaurant owners Steve and Jo Haslam, of Chelmsford in Essex, who after bills have a disposable income of £3,000 a week (yes, a week). Oliver and Holly have grown up in a world of privilege, so seeing what life is like when you have to make ends meet on just £140 a week is eye-opening.
But for the “poor house” family? It’s difficult to see how the Brimicombes from Watford benefit from spending a week living in a six-bedroom, five-bathroom house, enjoying nightly takeaways and expensive shopping trips, only to have it all taken away.
Summary
Neil and Louise Brimicombe swap their three-bedroom house on a Watford estate to spend a week in the six-bedroom Chelmsford home of restaurateurs Steve and Jo Haslam - and vice versa - to see how the other half lives. The Brimicombes and their children will see their weekly budget increase from £140 to a massive £3,000, and will also enjoy nightly takeaways, three cars, regular pampering sessions and expensive shopping trips. Meanwhile, Jo is away on business so Steve will be left as a single parent - how will he cope given he has never even worked a washing machine?
Cast & Crew
Director
Marc Knighton
Executive Producer
Claire Collinson-Jones
Producer
Marc Knighton
Series Director
Danny Fildes
Series Editor
Jon Durbrdge
Entertainment
Full Episode Guide
