Rich House, Poor House

Review

by Frances Taylor

It’s easy to see why the “rich house” families might want to take part in this social experiment. But the seven days of life-swapping prove a humbling experience for the children of restaurant owners Steve and Jo Haslam, of Chelmsford in Essex, who after bills have a disposable income of £3,000 a week (yes, a week). Oliver and Holly have grown up in a world of privilege, so seeing what life is like when you have to make ends meet on just £140 a week is eye-opening.



But for the “poor house” family? It’s difficult to see how the Brimicombes from Watford benefit from spending a week living in a six-bedroom, five-bathroom house, enjoying nightly takeaways and expensive shopping trips, only to have it all taken away.