EastEnders

Review

by David Brown

There’s a definite air of Howards’ Way about the storyline involving James Willmott-Brown: lots of men in suits talking obliquely over whisky about their “interesting” plans, while Lisa Faulkner’s Fi Browning flits between them in a silky blouse. I wouldn’t be surprised if Ken Masters shows up next week rattling his jewellery.



Tonight, Max Branning has it out with Willmott-Brown and tells him that he doesn’t want Carmel caught up in his scheme. No doubt 80s throwback JW-B will deal with Max in a severe fashion: probably by hitting him with his Filofax or forcing him to listen to Sade records until his ears bleed.