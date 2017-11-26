EastEnders

Accessibility Links
Review
by
David Brown
There’s a definite air of Howards’ Way about the storyline involving James Willmott-Brown: lots of men in suits talking obliquely over whisky about their “interesting” plans, while Lisa Faulkner’s Fi Browning flits between them in a silky blouse. I wouldn’t be surprised if Ken Masters shows up next week rattling his jewellery.
Tonight, Max Branning has it out with Willmott-Brown and tells him that he doesn’t want Carmel caught up in his scheme. No doubt 80s throwback JW-B will deal with Max in a severe fashion: probably by hitting him with his Filofax or forcing him to listen to Sade records until his ears bleed.
Summary
Max tells Willmott-Brown he does not want Carmel getting caught up in their battles, and although Fi pretends to be angry, she secretly applauds him for standing up to her father. Honey puts Billy in an awkward situation with the auditors, Ingrid witnesses Karen in a confrontation with the loan sharks, and Robbie is nervous about teaching Bex to drive - so he asks a reluctant Gethin to take her out instead.
Cast & Crew
Max Branning
Jake Wood
James Willmott-Brown
William Boyde
Carmel Kazemi
Bonnie Langford
Fi Browning
Lisa Faulkner
Honey Mitchell
Emma Barton
Billy Mitchell
Perry Fenwick
Ingrid Solberg
Pernille Broch
Karen Taylor
Lorraine Stanley
Robbie Jackson
Dean Gaffney
Bex Fowler
Jasmine Armfield
Gethin Pryce
Cerith Flinn
Director
Jane Ashmore
Executive Producer
Sean O'Connor
Writer
Wendy Granditer
Soap
