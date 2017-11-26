Accessibility Links

EastEnders

E5587
EastEnders

Episode 5587

Review

There’s a definite air of Howards’ Way about the storyline involving James Willmott-Brown: lots of men in suits talking obliquely over whisky about their “interesting” plans, while Lisa Faulkner’s Fi Browning flits between them in a silky blouse. I wouldn’t be surprised if Ken Masters shows up next week rattling his jewellery.

Tonight, Max Branning has it out with Willmott-Brown and tells him that he doesn’t want Carmel caught up in his scheme. No doubt 80s throwback JW-B will deal with Max in a severe fashion: probably by hitting him with his Filofax or forcing him to listen to Sade records until his ears bleed.

Summary

Max tells Willmott-Brown he does not want Carmel getting caught up in their battles, and although Fi pretends to be angry, she secretly applauds him for standing up to her father. Honey puts Billy in an awkward situation with the auditors, Ingrid witnesses Karen in a confrontation with the loan sharks, and Robbie is nervous about teaching Bex to drive - so he asks a reluctant Gethin to take her out instead.

Cast & Crew

Max Branning Jake Wood
James Willmott-Brown William Boyde
Carmel Kazemi Bonnie Langford
Fi Browning Lisa Faulkner
Honey Mitchell Emma Barton
Billy Mitchell Perry Fenwick
Ingrid Solberg Pernille Broch
Karen Taylor Lorraine Stanley
Robbie Jackson Dean Gaffney
Bex Fowler Jasmine Armfield
Gethin Pryce Cerith Flinn
Director Jane Ashmore
Executive Producer Sean O'Connor
Writer Wendy Granditer
Soap
