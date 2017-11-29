Big Ben: Saving the World's Most Famous Clock

Review

by Jane Rackham

Big Ben – or rather the clock tower that houses the famous bell – is one of the top five selfie locations in the world. But few – apart from VIPs like Michelle Obama, Prince William and Bill Gates – have seen inside.



Sadly, it’s falling into disrepair, so a £29 million project is under way to restore it to its former glory: essentially, they’re decapitating it, removing the cast-iron roof tiles and taking apart the clock’s workings for the first time in its 160-year history. It means the bell will be silent for four years.



Dr Anna Keay, director of the Landmark Trust, shares the interior with us – and it’s extraordinary.