Big Ben: Saving the World's Most Famous Clock
Review
by
Jane Rackham
Big Ben – or rather the clock tower that houses the famous bell – is one of the top five selfie locations in the world. But few – apart from VIPs like Michelle Obama, Prince William and Bill Gates – have seen inside.
Sadly, it’s falling into disrepair, so a £29 million project is under way to restore it to its former glory: essentially, they’re decapitating it, removing the cast-iron roof tiles and taking apart the clock’s workings for the first time in its 160-year history. It means the bell will be silent for four years.
Dr Anna Keay, director of the Landmark Trust, shares the interior with us – and it’s extraordinary.
Summary
Documentary about restoration work on the iconic clock tower, which will see the bells silenced for the next four years. Anna Keay, Director of Landmark Trust, goes behind the scenes on this massive project, and talks to Parliament's principal architect and the three clockmakers who have the challenging task of taking the gigantic mechanism apart for the first time in nearly 160 years. The programme also examines the history of the clock tower, revealing how it was almost never built in the first place.
Cast & Crew
Director
Jenny Dames
Executive Producer
Bernie Kay
Executive Producer
Will Smith
Producer
Jenny Dames
Documentary
Full Episode Guide
