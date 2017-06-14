The Week the Landlords Moved In

Review

by Jane Rackham

Both of the landlords doing house swaps seem like decent people, but their lives are a million miles away from those of their tenants. Nick has a multimillion-pound portfolio and lives on a sprawling country estate where his kids have their own ponies; Yvonne’s eight-bedroom mansion has such a big garden she’s building five detached houses in it.



Both are upbeat when they arrive in their tenants’ homes but an attic bedsit and a damp terrace house aren’t much fun to live in, and neither are used to living on such a tight budget. Conversely their tenants are enjoying their “holiday” in nicer properties nearby.