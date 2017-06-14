Accessibility Links

The Week the Landlords Moved In

E5 of 5
The Week the Landlords Moved In

Series 1 - Episode 5

Review

Both of the landlords doing house swaps seem like decent people, but their lives are a million miles away from those of their tenants. Nick has a multimillion-pound portfolio and lives on a sprawling country estate where his kids have their own ponies; Yvonne’s eight-bedroom mansion has such a big garden she’s building five detached houses in it.

Both are upbeat when they arrive in their tenants’ homes but an attic bedsit and a damp terrace house aren’t much fun to live in, and neither are used to living on such a tight budget. Conversely their tenants are enjoying their “holiday” in nicer properties nearby.

Summary

The fifth and final episode of the occasional series in which landlords spend a week living in their own rentals. Property investor Nick has come a long way since his humble beginnings on a council estate in Barnsley. But how will he cope living on just £21 a day? Yvonne has delegated the management of all her rentals, but questions her ethics when she meets a pensioner living in the attic room of one of her multiple occupation houses.

Cast & Crew

Narrator Siobhan Finneran
Executive Producer Kathryn Lennox
Series Producer Emily Smith
The BBC has made a damning new life-swap series that every landlord needs to watch

Empathy for tenants is a rare luxury when it comes to the current rental market – but The Week the Landlords Moved In could change that
