The Apprentice

Review

by Jane Rackham

The dwindling teams have been shipped off to Bruges, where they must organise and conduct a tour of the ancient city. There are good ideas – a beer tasting and a visit to a chocolate shop – but it turns into the most delicious disaster.



“Stupid beyond belief!” says an exasperated Karren Brady at one point. The map-reader in one team gets them hopelessly lost even though he strenuously denies it; one of the designated tour guides is unbelievably boring (and that’s when she can remember any facts); and one PM runs her tour like a headmistress on a school trip. The candidates that end up in the boardroom get a serious roasting from Lord Sugar.