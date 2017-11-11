Accessibility Links
Black Lake
E7 of 8
About
Episode Guide
Series 1 - Episode 7
Review
by
Alison Graham
And then there were… not that many. The party of laughing, carefree young people who assembled in the first episode of this good old-fashioned Swedish supernatural thriller have dwindled rapidly.
It hasn’t turned out to be much of a holiday, what with the malign presence in the basement of the abandoned ski lodge, a curse that marks the chosen ones with red-eye, and hostile locals who want the place to themselves for their own purposes. Oh, and all of the murders.
Plucky Hanne is convinced she is being called by the ghost of a dead child to right some old wrong. Now we know the nature of the bad things that happened in the basement it’s the work of a moment for Hanne and her remaining friends to call up the spirits for a quick chat at a seance.
PS Keep watching until the final credits.
Summary
Mette's suspicions about Dag grow following a fire in the cellar, but Hanne is still convinced the resort is cursed. In Swedish, Norwegian and Danish.
Cast & Crew
Hanne
Sarah-Sofie Boussnina
Johan
Filip Berg
Mette
Mathilde Norholt
Frank
Philip Oros
Elin
Anna Astrom
Lippi
Valter Skarsgard
Osvald
Victor Von Schirach
Jostein
Odin Waage
Dag
Anderz Eide
Erkki
Nils Ole Oftebro
Helgesen
Christian Skolmen
Director
Jonathan Sjoberg
Writer
Ulf Kvensler
see more
Drama
Full Episode Guide
