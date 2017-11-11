Black Lake

Review

by Alison Graham

And then there were… not that many. The party of laughing, carefree young people who assembled in the first episode of this good old-fashioned Swedish supernatural thriller have dwindled rapidly.



It hasn’t turned out to be much of a holiday, what with the malign presence in the basement of the abandoned ski lodge, a curse that marks the chosen ones with red-eye, and hostile locals who want the place to themselves for their own purposes. Oh, and all of the murders.



Plucky Hanne is convinced she is being called by the ghost of a dead child to right some old wrong. Now we know the nature of the bad things that happened in the basement it’s the work of a moment for Hanne and her remaining friends to call up the spirits for a quick chat at a seance.



PS Keep watching until the final credits.