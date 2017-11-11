Accessibility Links

Menu

Black Lake

E7 of 8
About Episode Guide
Black Lake

Series 1 - Episode 7

ADVERTISEMENT

Review

And then there were… not that many. The party of laughing, carefree young people who assembled in the first episode of this good old-fashioned Swedish supernatural thriller have dwindled rapidly.

It hasn’t turned out to be much of a holiday, what with the malign presence in the basement of the abandoned ski lodge, a curse that marks the chosen ones with red-eye, and hostile locals who want the place to themselves for their own purposes. Oh, and all of the murders.

Plucky Hanne is convinced she is being called by the ghost of a dead child to right some old wrong. Now we know the nature of the bad things that happened in the basement it’s the work of a moment for Hanne and her remaining friends to call up the spirits for a quick chat at a seance.

PS Keep watching until the final credits.

Summary

Mette's suspicions about Dag grow following a fire in the cellar, but Hanne is still convinced the resort is cursed. In Swedish, Norwegian and Danish.

Cast & Crew

Hanne Sarah-Sofie Boussnina
Johan Filip Berg
Mette Mathilde Norholt
Frank Philip Oros
Elin Anna Astrom
Lippi Valter Skarsgard
Osvald Victor Von Schirach
Jostein Odin Waage
Dag Anderz Eide
Erkki Nils Ole Oftebro
Helgesen Christian Skolmen
Director Jonathan Sjoberg
Writer Ulf Kvensler
see more
Drama
Full Episode Guide
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest News

Here's who X Factor fans want to leave the show this week 2h ago
Here's what the X Factor acts are singing for George Michael week 3h ago
A YouTube sensation, a footballer and a soap actor - are these the first three stars doing I'm a Celebrity? 3h ago
Strictly Come Dancing's Mollie and AJ respond to those romance rumours 5h ago
We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Read more