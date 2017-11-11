Review

by David Butcher

The chance to immerse yourself in the sun-drenched, aviator-wearing Los Angeles of 1983 is impossible to resist in this drug saga produced by John Singleton. Yes, that’s the same movie director John Singleton who first made his name with Boyz N the Hood.



But the South Central LA we see here is like paradise before the fall: before the lethal wave of crack cocaine broke over it. Walking its palm-lined streets is Franklin, a sharp 19-year-old who deals weed to the rich white kids he went to school with in the Valley, but has bigger plans.



Frankie sees an opening in an encounter with a mad Israeli drug dealer who has a taste for Speedos and gunplay. There are other storylines – a CIA covert op gone wrong, a Mexican wrestler working as cartel muscle – but it’s Franklin, played by Peckham-born star-in-the-making Damson Idris, who we’ll follow all the way.