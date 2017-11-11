Accessibility Links

Snowfall

Pilot

Series 1 - Episode 1 Pilot

Review

The chance to immerse yourself in the sun-drenched, aviator-wearing Los Angeles of 1983 is impossible to resist in this drug saga produced by John Singleton. Yes, that’s the same movie director John Singleton who first made his name with Boyz N the Hood.

But the South Central LA we see here is like paradise before the fall: before the lethal wave of crack cocaine broke over it. Walking its palm-lined streets is Franklin, a sharp 19-year-old who deals weed to the rich white kids he went to school with in the Valley, but has bigger plans.

Frankie sees an opening in an encounter with a mad Israeli drug dealer who has a taste for Speedos and gunplay. There are other storylines – a CIA covert op gone wrong, a Mexican wrestler working as cartel muscle – but it’s Franklin, played by Peckham-born star-in-the-making Damson Idris, who we’ll follow all the way.

Summary

Educated youngster Franklin Saint seeks a way to get on in life. After a chance meeting while partying with his rich friends, he senses an opportunity his mother wouldn't approve of - one that will change his life and his city. Meanwhile, disgruntled CIA agent Teddy McDonald takes a huge risk that he hopes will rebuild both his reputation and his self-respect. Hard-hitting drama set in 1983 about the beginnings of the crack epidemic in Los Angeles. Damson Idris, Carter Hudson and Emily Rios star.

Cast & Crew

Franklin Saint Damson Idris
Teddy McDonald Carter Hudson
Gustavo `El Oso' Zapata Sergio Peris-Mencheta
Lucia Villanueva Emily Rios
Alejandro Usteves Juan Javier Cardenas
Leon Simmons Isaiah Johnson
Pedro Nava Filipe Valle Costa
Jerome Saint Amin Joseph
Aunt Louie Angela Lewis
Cissy Saint Michael Hyatt
Avi Drexler Alon Aboutboul
Kevin Hamilton Malcolm M Mays
Claudia Crane Judith Scott
Melody Reign Edwards
Director Bilall Fallah
Director Adil El Arbi
Writer John Singleton
Writer Eric Amadio
Writer Dave Andron
Drama
