Accessibility Links
Skip to Main Content
Skip to Main Navigation
Skip to Footer
Sign in / Register
Sign out
Menu
On TV
Now
Tonight
Home
News
TV
TV Home
TV News
TV Listings
Soaps
TV On Demand
Film
Film Home
Film News
Film on TV
Film On Demand
Radio
Radio Home
Radio News
Radio Listings
On Demand
Search
magazine
win
offers
money
travel
gardening
Snowfall
E1 of 10
About
Episode Guide
Series 1 - Episode 1
Pilot
ADVERTISEMENT
Share on Facebook
Share on Twitter
Share on Pinterest
Share on Google Plus
Share on Reddit
Email to a friend
Review
by
David Butcher
The chance to immerse yourself in the sun-drenched, aviator-wearing Los Angeles of 1983 is impossible to resist in this drug saga produced by John Singleton. Yes, that’s the same movie director John Singleton who first made his name with Boyz N the Hood.
But the South Central LA we see here is like paradise before the fall: before the lethal wave of crack cocaine broke over it. Walking its palm-lined streets is Franklin, a sharp 19-year-old who deals weed to the rich white kids he went to school with in the Valley, but has bigger plans.
Frankie sees an opening in an encounter with a mad Israeli drug dealer who has a taste for Speedos and gunplay. There are other storylines – a CIA covert op gone wrong, a Mexican wrestler working as cartel muscle – but it’s Franklin, played by Peckham-born star-in-the-making Damson Idris, who we’ll follow all the way.
Summary
Educated youngster Franklin Saint seeks a way to get on in life. After a chance meeting while partying with his rich friends, he senses an opportunity his mother wouldn't approve of - one that will change his life and his city. Meanwhile, disgruntled CIA agent Teddy McDonald takes a huge risk that he hopes will rebuild both his reputation and his self-respect. Hard-hitting drama set in 1983 about the beginnings of the crack epidemic in Los Angeles. Damson Idris, Carter Hudson and Emily Rios star.
Cast & Crew
Franklin Saint
Damson Idris
Teddy McDonald
Carter Hudson
Gustavo `El Oso' Zapata
Sergio Peris-Mencheta
Lucia Villanueva
Emily Rios
Alejandro Usteves
Juan Javier Cardenas
Leon Simmons
Isaiah Johnson
Pedro Nava
Filipe Valle Costa
Jerome Saint
Amin Joseph
Aunt Louie
Angela Lewis
Cissy Saint
Michael Hyatt
Avi Drexler
Alon Aboutboul
Kevin Hamilton
Malcolm M Mays
Claudia Crane
Judith Scott
Melody
Reign Edwards
Director
Bilall Fallah
Director
Adil El Arbi
Writer
John Singleton
Writer
Eric Amadio
Writer
Dave Andron
see more
Drama
Full Episode Guide
ADVERTISEMENT
Latest News
Here's who X Factor fans want to leave the show this week
3h ago
Here's what the X Factor acts are singing for George Michael week
4h ago
A YouTube sensation, a footballer and a soap actor - are these the first three stars doing I'm a Celebrity?
4h ago
Strictly Come Dancing's Mollie and AJ respond to those romance rumours
6h ago
We use cookies to improve your experience of our website.
Read more
Got It