Sir Bobby Charlton at 80
Review
by
Alison Graham
Sir Bobby Charlton looks at an Old Trafford statue of himself, George Best and Denis Law, Manchester United’s fabled triumvirate, and shakes his head: “Sometimes I can’t believe that’s me up there.”
It’s a typically modest, quietly spoken, self-deprecating verdict from one of world’s most famous men, whose name is known everywhere, the lad from the Northumberland mining town who had the feet of a footballing angel.
But it could all have been so very different. Charlton survived the 1958 Munich air crash that claimed the lives of so many of Sir Matt Busby’s “babes”. It marked him forever; “Why should it be me [who lived], I was just lucky.”
Eric Cantona, Rio Ferdinand, the mighty Franz Beckenbauer, Sir Alex Ferguson and Ryan Giggs are among many famous names to play tribute to Sir Bobby on his 80th birthday. It’s a tear-jerking documentary, but in the best of ways.
Summary
Documentary celebrating the life and career of the former Manchester United footballer, who won the World Cup with England on home soil in 1966, as he approaches his 80th birthday. Charlton survived the tragedy of the Munich air disaster in 1958, which killed several of his United team-mates, and he became a crucial figure in the club's resurgence, winning two league titles and the European Cup. Featuring archive footage and interviews with the man himself, as well as Alex Ferguson, Eric Cantona, Geoff Hurst, Denis Law, David Beckham, Ryan Giggs and Wayne Rooney, who surpassed Charlton's all-time goalscoring records for both Manchester United and England.
Cast & Crew
Contributor
Bobby Charlton
Contributor
Alex Ferguson
Contributor
Eric Cantona
Contributor
Geoff Hurst
Contributor
Denis Law
Contributor
David Beckham
Contributor
Ryan Giggs
Contributor
Wayne Rooney
Director
Josephine McCusker
Executive Producer
Carl Doran
Documentary
Sport
Full Episode Guide
What made Bobby Charlton the best footballer ever?
Ahead of his special 80th birthday BBC documentary, Simon Barnes argues why Charlton’s starring role in 1966 isn’t the only thing that makes him extraordinary
