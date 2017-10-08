Sir Bobby Charlton at 80

Review

by Alison Graham

Sir Bobby Charlton looks at an Old Trafford statue of himself, George Best and Denis Law, Manchester United’s fabled triumvirate, and shakes his head: “Sometimes I can’t believe that’s me up there.”



It’s a typically modest, quietly spoken, self-deprecating verdict from one of world’s most famous men, whose name is known everywhere, the lad from the Northumberland mining town who had the feet of a footballing angel.



But it could all have been so very different. Charlton survived the 1958 Munich air crash that claimed the lives of so many of Sir Matt Busby’s “babes”. It marked him forever; “Why should it be me [who lived], I was just lucky.”



Eric Cantona, Rio Ferdinand, the mighty Franz Beckenbauer, Sir Alex Ferguson and Ryan Giggs are among many famous names to play tribute to Sir Bobby on his 80th birthday. It’s a tear-jerking documentary, but in the best of ways.