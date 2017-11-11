Basquiat - Rage to Riches

Review

by David Butcher

Near the end of this richly peopled profile of the New York artist, an art-world expert observes how Jean-Michel Basquiat’s career has become the stuff of legend and that when collectors pay over $100 million for his works today, “people are buying into that whole myth in addition to buying his work”.



Whether you’re a fan or a sceptic of Basquiat’s work, the film does it irresistible justice while bolstering the myth beautifully and telling a heck of a story about how a black kid from Brooklyn believed he could take the New York art world by storm – and did. But the story has an early and tragic ending.