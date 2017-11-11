Accessibility Links

Basquiat - Rage to Riches

Review

Near the end of this richly peopled profile of the New York artist, an art-world expert observes how Jean-Michel Basquiat’s career has become the stuff of legend and that when collectors pay over $100 million for his works today, “people are buying into that whole myth in addition to buying his work”.

Whether you’re a fan or a sceptic of Basquiat’s work, the film does it irresistible justice while bolstering the myth beautifully and telling a heck of a story about how a black kid from Brooklyn believed he could take the New York art world by storm – and did. But the story has an early and tragic ending.

Summary

Documentary, exploring the rise in profile of the output of American artist Jean-Michel Basquiat, whose work is currently the subject of a large-scale exhibition at the Barbican in London - the first time a wholly Basquiat collection has been displayed in the UK. This film serves as a portrait of Jean-Michel's origins, making use of interviews with his sisters Lisane and Jeanine, along with accounts from his friends, confidants, lovers and contemporaries, to detail how a self-taught, Brooklyn-born artist came to rank alongside the likes of Picasso, de Kooning and Francis Bacon on the international art marketplace - 29 years after his death.

Cast & Crew

Director David Shulman
Executive Producer Janet Lee
Documentary
