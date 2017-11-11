Accessibility Links

Wales v Republic of Ireland

Review

This could be the biggest international football match Cardiff has seen in decades – or it could be all over. That’s the trouble with trying to predict this tightest of World Cup qualifying groups. Wales play Georgia on Friday 6th October, followed three days later by tonight’s match against the Republic of Ireland. The fight for second place is well and truly on between these two sides, but even second might not be enough in the grand scheme of things. Out of the nine World Cup qualifying groups, only the best eight runners-up go through to the play-offs. It’s enough to give even the most hardened statistician a headache.

Summary

Wales v Republic of Ireland (Kick-off 7.45pm). All the action from the Group D clash, which takes place at the Cardiff City Stadium.
