Steph and Dom's One Star to Five Star
E1 of 30
About
Episode Guide
Series 1
Review
by
David Butcher
This 25 minutes of airy nothingness wouldn’t be worth drawing attention to if it weren’t helmed by the majestic Steph and Dom. The Gogglebox pair could make reading a ferry timetable (ideally while half-cut) into watchable teatime telly, though here they’re playing to their strengths as B&B owners.
The idea is that they spend five days mucking in at a struggling hotel, hoping to turn it around in roughly the time it takes Alex Polizzi on Channel 5’s Hotel Inspector to give the owners one of her stern talkings-to.
They begin at a 16-bedroom joint in Bridlington – the kind of place where the dominant colour scheme is brown-and-burgundy and the occupancy rate is, in the owner’s words “negligible”. Dom glues pebbles to picture frames for a “seaside makeover”, while Steph samples a cockle at a local fishmonger: “That was lovely!” she tells the owner. “Utter filth,” she tells Dom later.
Summary
New series. Former Gogglebox stars and B&B owners Steph and Dom Parker help people whose hotels and guest-houses are struggling, as well as those just starting out in business, aiming to take each establishment from the lowest rating to a luxury one in just five days. On arrival at the Ransdale Hotel in Bridlington, East Yorkshire, the couple challenge the owners to expand their breakfast menu, create a seaside-themed bedroom and throw a beach party for the general public. But how will today's guests rate their efforts?
Cast & Crew
Presenter
Steph Parker
Presenter
Dom Parker
Executive Producer
Sharon Bennett
Executive Producer
Jon Lloyd
Education
Full Episode Guide
