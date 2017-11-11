Accessibility Links

Steph and Dom's One Star to Five Star

Series 1

Review

This 25 minutes of airy nothingness wouldn’t be worth drawing attention to if it weren’t helmed by the majestic Steph and Dom. The Gogglebox pair could make reading a ferry timetable (ideally while half-cut) into watchable teatime telly, though here they’re playing to their strengths as B&B owners.

The idea is that they spend five days mucking in at a struggling hotel, hoping to turn it around in roughly the time it takes Alex Polizzi on Channel 5’s Hotel Inspector to give the owners one of her stern talkings-to.

They begin at a 16-bedroom joint in Bridlington – the kind of place where the dominant colour scheme is brown-and-burgundy and the occupancy rate is, in the owner’s words “negligible”. Dom glues pebbles to picture frames for a “seaside makeover”, while Steph samples a cockle at a local fishmonger: “That was lovely!” she tells the owner. “Utter filth,” she tells Dom later.

New series. Former Gogglebox stars and B&B owners Steph and Dom Parker help people whose hotels and guest-houses are struggling, as well as those just starting out in business, aiming to take each establishment from the lowest rating to a luxury one in just five days. On arrival at the Ransdale Hotel in Bridlington, East Yorkshire, the couple challenge the owners to expand their breakfast menu, create a seaside-themed bedroom and throw a beach party for the general public. But how will today's guests rate their efforts?

Cast & Crew

Presenter Steph Parker
Presenter Dom Parker
Executive Producer Sharon Bennett
Executive Producer Jon Lloyd
