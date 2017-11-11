Festival No 6

Accessibility Links

The festival that’s more than a number was a slimmed down affair this year after an apocalyptic mudbath in 2016 threatened its survival. But small is often beautiful, and the festival’s fantastic backdrop of Portmeirion was matched by some equally inspired performances on the stage. Charlotte Church provided bonkers operatic covers of pop hits; there was a Beatles Sgt Pepper parade through the town, leading giant effigies of the fab four and a brass band on to the stage; while psychedelic headliners the Flaming Lips outdid everyone with an inflatable robot and front man Wayne Coyle on a unicorn. They will certainly brighten any gloomy autumnal evening.

Highlights of the music, arts and culture event held at Portmeirion in Gwynedd, where the Flaming Lips, Bloc Party and Mogwai were the headline acts.
