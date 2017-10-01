Accessibility Links
Electric Dreams: Crazy Diamond
David Butcher
“As average a man as ever there was” is the description of Steve Buscemi’s character in the press blurb for tonight’s sci-fi one-off. But, hold on, this is Steve Buscemi! He doesn’t do average. He arrives on screen with the weight of his charismatic, careworn characters over the years playing on our minds and we read him as anything but average.
He plays a scientist working at a ‘spirit mill’ where they implant quantum consciousness in…well, the details don’t matter. What does matter is that he’s playing against Sidse Babett Knudsen as a semi-synthetic woman who leads him astray. Sadly, the two of them can’t stop the heavy ideas and Syd Barrett music crowding out the drama.
Ed Morris's life is turned upside down by an encounter with a mysterious woman that leaves him smitten. He discovers she is actually a dangerous synthetic being and has an illegal plan that will transform his life if he helps. His wife Jill fears the worst, and a series of disasters soon threatens to destroy everything they hold dear. Steve Buscemi, Julia Davis, Sidse Babett Knudsen and Joanna Scanlan star in the fourth of the series of sci-fi tales, based on Philip K. Dick's short story Sales Pitch.
Ed Morris
Steve Buscemi
Sally Morris
Julia Davis
Jill
Sidse Babett Knudsen
Su
Joanna Scanlan
Director
Lucian Msamati
Noah
Michael Socha
Jess
Isis Davis
News reporter
Gina Gangar
Girl
Lauren Hobbs
Implanter
Scott Karim
Implanted Jill 1
Sophia Del Pizzo
Implanted Jill 2
Kerri McLean
Recycle driver
Abraham Popoola
Tour guide
Adam Riches
Director
Marc Munden
Dramatised By
Tony Grisoni
Executive Producer
Michael Dinner
Executive Producer
David Kanter
Executive Producer
Matt DeRoss
Executive Producer
Isa Hackett
Executive Producer
Kalen Egan
Executive Producer
Christopher Tricarico
Executive Producer
Ronald D Moore
Executive Producer
Maril Davis
Executive Producer
Bryan Cranston
Executive Producer
James Degus
Executive Producer
Katie DiMento
Executive Producer
Lila V Rawlings
Executive Producer
Marigo Kehoe
Producer
Rupert Ryle-Hodges
Writer
Philip K Dick
How is Electric Dreams episode Human Is different from Philip K Dick's original story?
Bryan Cranston stars in Channel 4's Philip K Dick adaptation, which stays true to the sci-fi author's original short story – SPOILERS
When is Electric Dreams back on TV?
Ruth Bradley's Electric Dreams character Yaro was written as a man – here's why "he became a she"
Meet the cast of Bryan Cranston's Electric Dreams episode Human Is
First-look clip from Bryan Cranston's Electric Dreams episode Human Is
When is the next Electric Dreams on TV?
How close is Electric Dreams episode Real Life to Philip K Dick's original story?
Meet the cast of Ronald D Moore's Electric Dreams episode Real Life
Where was Steve Buscemi's Electric Dreams episode Crazy Diamond filmed?
08 Oct
Meet the cast of Philip K Dick's Electric Dreams: Crazy Diamond
08 Oct
What happened in The Commuter? Timothy Spall's Electric Dreams episode explained
01 Oct
Discover the real ‘perfect town’ where Channel 4 filmed Electric Dreams: The Commuter
01 Oct
