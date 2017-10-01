Accessibility Links

Menu

Electric Dreams: Crazy Diamond

E4 of 10
About Episode Guide
Electric Dreams: Crazy Diamond

Series 1

ADVERTISEMENT

Review

“As average a man as ever there was” is the description of Steve Buscemi’s character in the press blurb for tonight’s sci-fi one-off. But, hold on, this is Steve Buscemi! He doesn’t do average. He arrives on screen with the weight of his charismatic, careworn characters over the years playing on our minds and we read him as anything but average.

He plays a scientist working at a ‘spirit mill’ where they implant quantum consciousness in…well, the details don’t matter. What does matter is that he’s playing against Sidse Babett Knudsen as a semi-synthetic woman who leads him astray. Sadly, the two of them can’t stop the heavy ideas and Syd Barrett music crowding out the drama.

Summary

Ed Morris's life is turned upside down by an encounter with a mysterious woman that leaves him smitten. He discovers she is actually a dangerous synthetic being and has an illegal plan that will transform his life if he helps. His wife Jill fears the worst, and a series of disasters soon threatens to destroy everything they hold dear. Steve Buscemi, Julia Davis, Sidse Babett Knudsen and Joanna Scanlan star in the fourth of the series of sci-fi tales, based on Philip K. Dick's short story Sales Pitch.

Cast & Crew

Ed Morris Steve Buscemi
Sally Morris Julia Davis
Jill Sidse Babett Knudsen
Su Joanna Scanlan
Director Lucian Msamati
Noah Michael Socha
Jess Isis Davis
News reporter Gina Gangar
Girl Lauren Hobbs
Implanter Scott Karim
Implanted Jill 1 Sophia Del Pizzo
Implanted Jill 2 Kerri McLean
Recycle driver Abraham Popoola
Tour guide Adam Riches
Director Marc Munden
Dramatised By Tony Grisoni
Executive Producer Michael Dinner
Executive Producer David Kanter
Executive Producer Matt DeRoss
Executive Producer Isa Hackett
Executive Producer Kalen Egan
Executive Producer Christopher Tricarico
Executive Producer Ronald D Moore
Executive Producer Maril Davis
Executive Producer Bryan Cranston
Executive Producer James Degus
Executive Producer Katie DiMento
Executive Producer Lila V Rawlings
Executive Producer Marigo Kehoe
Producer Rupert Ryle-Hodges
Writer Philip K Dick
see more
Drama
Full Episode Guide
ADVERTISEMENT

How is Electric Dreams episode Human Is different from Philip K Dick's original story?

Bryan Cranston stars in Channel 4's Philip K Dick adaptation, which stays true to the sci-fi author's original short story – SPOILERS

When is Electric Dreams back on TV?

Ruth Bradley's Electric Dreams character Yaro was written as a man – here's why "he became a she"

Meet the cast of Bryan Cranston's Electric Dreams episode Human Is

First-look clip from Bryan Cranston's Electric Dreams episode Human Is

When is the next Electric Dreams on TV?

How close is Electric Dreams episode Real Life to Philip K Dick's original story?

Meet the cast of Ronald D Moore's Electric Dreams episode Real Life

ADVERTISEMENT

Related News

Where was Steve Buscemi's Electric Dreams episode Crazy Diamond filmed? 08 Oct
Meet the cast of Philip K Dick's Electric Dreams: Crazy Diamond 08 Oct
What happened in The Commuter? Timothy Spall's Electric Dreams episode explained 01 Oct
Discover the real ‘perfect town’ where Channel 4 filmed Electric Dreams: The Commuter 01 Oct
We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Read more