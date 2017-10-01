Electric Dreams: Crazy Diamond

Review

by David Butcher

“As average a man as ever there was” is the description of Steve Buscemi’s character in the press blurb for tonight’s sci-fi one-off. But, hold on, this is Steve Buscemi! He doesn’t do average. He arrives on screen with the weight of his charismatic, careworn characters over the years playing on our minds and we read him as anything but average.



He plays a scientist working at a ‘spirit mill’ where they implant quantum consciousness in…well, the details don’t matter. What does matter is that he’s playing against Sidse Babett Knudsen as a semi-synthetic woman who leads him astray. Sadly, the two of them can’t stop the heavy ideas and Syd Barrett music crowding out the drama.