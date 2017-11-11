Accessibility Links
About
Episode Guide
Series 40 - Episode 3
Nymans 1
Review
by
Alison Graham
There are some big-ticket items at Nymans, near Crawley in Sussex, which of course means lots of gasps, “oohs” and “aahs” from the surrounding crowd.
One lady, who’s brought in a brooch her husband kept in a tobacco tin on the top of the wardrobe, even bursts into tears when its value is revealed, and has to be comforted.
It’s that kind of show, packed with lovely finds and objects, including a Faberge parasol handle in the most stunning blue, a deep sea diver’s “very special” Rolex watch, a silver cruet set of three monkeys and letters from Sir Arthur Conan Doyle to an illustrator.
But, poignantly, an expert is bowled over (“that’s extraordinary”) when he handles an ice axe that once belonged to doomed Everest mountaineer George Mallory, who vanished during a 1924 expedition. His body wasn’t recovered until 1999.
Summary
Fiona Bruce presents the show from Nymans Gardens near Crawley. Items brought in to be valued include an axe used in one of George Mallory's ascents of Everest, a sofa that put in an appearance in a classic movie, a diver's watch and a bag of trinkets found on top of a wardrobe that turns out to contain something unexpected.
Cast & Crew
Presenter
Fiona Bruce
Executive Producer
Simon Shaw
Producer
Simon Brant
Lifestyle
Full Episode Guide
The 8 very best – and strangest – finds on Antiques Roadshow
From a Banksy to a Tesco olive oil bottle – here are the finds that made the headlines across its 40-year history
Fiona Bruce on the BBC pay gap – and why she’s not as posh as you’d think
Fiona Bruce is disappointed but not surprised by BBC gender pay gap
David Battie recalls his most staggering finds as Antiques Roadshow celebrates 40 years
Natasha Kaplinsky on the importance of keeping memories of the Holocaust alive
Antiques Roadshow to mark 40th anniversary with episode filmed on EastEnders set
Fiona Bruce talks antiques, Nike trainers and trampolining injuries
Last night's Antiques Roadshow was all kinds of creepy
