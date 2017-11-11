Antiques Roadshow

Review

by Alison Graham

There are some big-ticket items at Nymans, near Crawley in Sussex, which of course means lots of gasps, “oohs” and “aahs” from the surrounding crowd.



One lady, who’s brought in a brooch her husband kept in a tobacco tin on the top of the wardrobe, even bursts into tears when its value is revealed, and has to be comforted.



It’s that kind of show, packed with lovely finds and objects, including a Faberge parasol handle in the most stunning blue, a deep sea diver’s “very special” Rolex watch, a silver cruet set of three monkeys and letters from Sir Arthur Conan Doyle to an illustrator.



But, poignantly, an expert is bowled over (“that’s extraordinary”) when he handles an ice axe that once belonged to doomed Everest mountaineer George Mallory, who vanished during a 1924 expedition. His body wasn’t recovered until 1999.