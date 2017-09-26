Accessibility Links
The Last Post
E2 of 6
About
Episode Guide
Series 1 - Episode 2
Review
by
Alison Graham
There are tense moments in the second part of Peter Moffat’s drama, set in an Aden Royal Military Police post in 1965, during a mission to track down the insurgents responsible for last week’s horror.
But it’s a dangerous and bloody battle; the enemy knows its terrain and is brutal, while the British walk into the kind of traps that anyone who’s ever watched even the lowest grade war movie will see coming. And there’s a shocking conclusion with contemporary echoes.
The women back at base aren’t behaving as they should, notably Alison (Jessica Raine), the slutty siren up to her dainty ears in gin. She’s made friends with the new boss’s wife and he doesn’t approve.
Summary
Mary goes into labour while her husband has left the city to rendezvous with the SAS, who are returning to Aden after a secret mission to capture a dangerous fugitive. When things go badly wrong, Harry must choose between his men and his family. An American reporter ingratiates herself with the troops, to Joe's annoyance, and Honor joins an exclusive club.
Cast & Crew
Honor Martin
Jessie Buckley
Lt Ed Laithwaite
Stephen Campbell Moore
Mary Markham
Amanda Drew
Maj Harry Markham
Ben Miles
Capt Joe Martin
Jeremy Neumark Jones
Alison Laithwaite
Jessica Raine
Martha Franklin
Essie Davis
Yusra Saeed
Ouidad Elma
Lance Cpl Tony Armstrong
Tom Glynn-Carney
Lance Cpl Paul Stoneham
Louis Greatorex
Sgt Alex Baxter
Chris Reilly
Cpl Israel Orchover
Kevin Sutton
Cpl Chris Dimarco
Paul Tinto
George Markham
Toby Woolf
Hugo Rankin
Hubert Burton
Harvey Tilbrook
Richard Dillane
Col Richard Amery
Julian Wadham
Kadir Hakim
Aymen Hamdouchi
Midwife
Adrienne Pearce
Nurse
Jamie Lee Money
SAS commanding officer
Grant Swanby
SAS second in command
Gavin Gomes
Barman
Leon Clingman
Director
Jonny Campbell
Producer
Mark Pybus
Producer
Margery Bone
Writer
Peter Moffat
Drama
Full Episode Guide
