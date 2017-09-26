Accessibility Links

The Last Post

The Last Post

Series 1 - Episode 2

Review

There are tense moments in the second part of Peter Moffat’s drama, set in an Aden Royal Military Police post in 1965, during a mission to track down the insurgents responsible for last week’s horror.

But it’s a dangerous and bloody battle; the enemy knows its terrain and is brutal, while the British walk into the kind of traps that anyone who’s ever watched even the lowest grade war movie will see coming. And there’s a shocking conclusion with contemporary echoes.

The women back at base aren’t behaving as they should, notably Alison (Jessica Raine), the slutty siren up to her dainty ears in gin. She’s made friends with the new boss’s wife and he doesn’t approve.

Summary

Mary goes into labour while her husband has left the city to rendezvous with the SAS, who are returning to Aden after a secret mission to capture a dangerous fugitive. When things go badly wrong, Harry must choose between his men and his family. An American reporter ingratiates herself with the troops, to Joe's annoyance, and Honor joins an exclusive club.

Cast & Crew

Honor Martin Jessie Buckley
Lt Ed Laithwaite Stephen Campbell Moore
Mary Markham Amanda Drew
Maj Harry Markham Ben Miles
Capt Joe Martin Jeremy Neumark Jones
Alison Laithwaite Jessica Raine
Martha Franklin Essie Davis
Yusra Saeed Ouidad Elma
Lance Cpl Tony Armstrong Tom Glynn-Carney
Lance Cpl Paul Stoneham Louis Greatorex
Sgt Alex Baxter Chris Reilly
Cpl Israel Orchover Kevin Sutton
Cpl Chris Dimarco Paul Tinto
George Markham Toby Woolf
Hugo Rankin Hubert Burton
Harvey Tilbrook Richard Dillane
Col Richard Amery Julian Wadham
Kadir Hakim Aymen Hamdouchi
Midwife Adrienne Pearce
Nurse Jamie Lee Money
SAS commanding officer Grant Swanby
SAS second in command Gavin Gomes
Barman Leon Clingman
Director Jonny Campbell
Producer Mark Pybus
Producer Margery Bone
Writer Peter Moffat
Drama
