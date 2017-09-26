The Last Post

Review

by Alison Graham

There are tense moments in the second part of Peter Moffat’s drama, set in an Aden Royal Military Police post in 1965, during a mission to track down the insurgents responsible for last week’s horror.



But it’s a dangerous and bloody battle; the enemy knows its terrain and is brutal, while the British walk into the kind of traps that anyone who’s ever watched even the lowest grade war movie will see coming. And there’s a shocking conclusion with contemporary echoes.



The women back at base aren’t behaving as they should, notably Alison (Jessica Raine), the slutty siren up to her dainty ears in gin. She’s made friends with the new boss’s wife and he doesn’t approve.