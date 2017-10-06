Accessibility Links

The X Factor: Bootcamp

E11 of 28
About Episode Guide
The X Factor: Bootcamp

Series 14

Review

And so it’s back again, like a dystopian children’s party where the game of musical chairs has gone very, very wrong. Yes, The X Factor’s dreaded Six Chair Challenge will return again tomorrow night. But in order to get there, first the hopefuls have to avoid being booted out at Bootcamp tonight.

After performing live in front of an arena audience for the very first time, those who make the grade will then vie for a spot at Judges’ Houses on Sunday. Singers need to impress to “win” a coveted seat. However, this is The X Factor – and it’s not that simple. Anyone can be usurped in an instant if someone else’s performance is thought to be more deserving.

Summary

Dermot O'Leary presents as the Bootcamp stage of this year's contest draws to a close. The remaining contestants take the stage at Wembley Arena, where they must perform in front of a live audience for the first time this series. Judges Simon Cowell, Nicole Scherzinger, Sharon Osbourne and Louis Walsh will be appraising each act's ability to perform in front of a packed arena, and if they succeed this time, the would-be stars will progress through to the Six Chair Challenge.

Cast & Crew

Host Dermot O'Leary
Judge Louis Walsh
Judge Nicole Scherzinger
Judge Simon Cowell
Judge Sharon Osbourne
Executive Producer Mark Sidaway
Executive Producer Lee McNicholas
Executive Producer Tabitha Hanson
Series Producer Paula Thomas
Entertainment Music
