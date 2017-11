The X Factor: Bootcamp

Review

by Frances Taylor

And so it’s back again, like a dystopian children’s party where the game of musical chairs has gone very, very wrong. Yes, The X Factor ’s dreaded Six Chair Challenge will return again tomorrow night. But in order to get there, first the hopefuls have to avoid being booted out at Bootcamp tonight.After performing live in front of an arena audience for the very first time, those who make the grade will then vie for a spot at Judges’ Houses on Sunday. Singers need to impress to “win” a coveted seat. However, this is The X Factor – and it’s not that simple. Anyone can be usurped in an instant if someone else’s performance is thought to be more deserving.