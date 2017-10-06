The X Factor: Bootcamp

Summary

Dermot O'Leary presents as the Bootcamp stage of this year's contest draws to a close. The remaining contestants take the stage at Wembley Arena, where they must perform in front of a live audience for the first time this series. Judges Simon Cowell, Nicole Scherzinger, Sharon Osbourne and Louis Walsh will be appraising each act's ability to perform in front of a packed arena, and if they succeed this time, the would-be stars will progress through to the Six Chair Challenge.