The X Factor: Bootcamp
E11 of 28
About
Episode Guide
Series 14
Review
by
Frances Taylor
And so it’s back again, like a dystopian children’s party where the game of musical chairs has gone very, very wrong. Yes,
The X Factor
’s dreaded Six Chair Challenge will return again tomorrow night. But in order to get there, first the hopefuls have to avoid being booted out at Bootcamp tonight.
After performing live in front of an arena audience for the very first time, those who make the grade will then vie for a spot at Judges’ Houses on Sunday. Singers need to impress to “win” a coveted seat. However, this is The X Factor – and it’s not that simple. Anyone can be usurped in an instant if someone else’s performance is thought to be more deserving.
Summary
Dermot O'Leary presents as the Bootcamp stage of this year's contest draws to a close. The remaining contestants take the stage at Wembley Arena, where they must perform in front of a live audience for the first time this series. Judges Simon Cowell, Nicole Scherzinger, Sharon Osbourne and Louis Walsh will be appraising each act's ability to perform in front of a packed arena, and if they succeed this time, the would-be stars will progress through to the Six Chair Challenge.
Cast & Crew
Host
Dermot O'Leary
Judge
Louis Walsh
Judge
Nicole Scherzinger
Judge
Simon Cowell
Judge
Sharon Osbourne
Executive Producer
Mark Sidaway
Executive Producer
Lee McNicholas
Executive Producer
Tabitha Hanson
Series Producer
Paula Thomas
see more
Entertainment
Music
Full Episode Guide
The X Factor will eliminate FOUR acts next weekend in another big twist
05 Nov
I'm already sick of hearing X Factor contestants sing 'original' songs
05 Nov
X Factor's Grace Davies says format changes are "amazing but worrying"
05 Nov
Who is Matt Linnen? Meet the plasterer hoping to be an X Factor 2017 star
05 Nov
