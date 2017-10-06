Review

by Alison Graham

Connie stares balefully into her car wing mirror as rain pours down the windscreen. Yes, she’s had bad news, possibly the worst news, but she wants to keep it to herself.



This does nothing for Connie’s habitually resistible charms and frosty demeanour as she snaps her way around the emergency department, silently judging the mother of the Patient of the Week, a young deaf girl who wants her independence. She’s been run over, but this is just a door onto a story about rights and perceived disability.



And there’s that unbearably ridiculous and boring sub-plot involving Dylan and the refugee boy he brought home illegally. It gets so much worse when annoying Louise becomes suspicious.