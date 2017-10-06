Accessibility Links
Casualty
E7 of 44
About
Episode Guide
Series 32 - Episode 7
Review
by
Alison Graham
Connie stares balefully into her car wing mirror as rain pours down the windscreen. Yes, she’s had bad news, possibly the worst news, but she wants to keep it to herself.
This does nothing for Connie’s habitually resistible charms and frosty demeanour as she snaps her way around the emergency department, silently judging the mother of the Patient of the Week, a young deaf girl who wants her independence. She’s been run over, but this is just a door onto a story about rights and perceived disability.
And there’s that unbearably ridiculous and boring sub-plot involving Dylan and the refugee boy he brought home illegally. It gets so much worse when annoying Louise becomes suspicious.
Summary
Dylan is forced to bring Sanosi into the Emergency Department, much to David's dismay, and Lily grows ever more jealous of the bond forming between Iain and Sam. Meanwhile, Connie struggles to deal with the severity of her diagnosis, and tries to come to terms with what it means for her future.
Cast & Crew
Connie Beauchamp
Amanda Mealing
Dylan Keogh
William Beck
Ethan Hardy
George Rainsford
David Hide
Jason Durr
Lily Chao
Crystal Yu
Alicia Munroe
Chelsea Halfpenny
Charlie Fairhead
Derek Thompson
Elle Gardner
Jaye Griffiths
Sam Nicholls
Charlotte Salt
Louise Tyler
Azuka Oforka
Noel Garcia
Tony Marshall
Max Walker
Jamie Davis
Sanosi Jemal
Tut Nyuot
Bianca Sinclair
Rose Ayling-Ellis
Jude Sinclair
Deborah Cornelius
Jack Laskey
Liam McCabe
Simon Feathering
Nicholas Boulton
Director
Carolina Giammetta
Producer
Dafydd Llewelyn
Writer
Claire Miller
Drama
Soap
Full Episode Guide
