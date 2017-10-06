Accessibility Links

Casualty

Casualty

Series 32 - Episode 7

Connie stares balefully into her car wing mirror as rain pours down the windscreen. Yes, she’s had bad news, possibly the worst news, but she wants to keep it to herself.

This does nothing for Connie’s habitually resistible charms and frosty demeanour as she snaps her way around the emergency department, silently judging the mother of the Patient of the Week, a young deaf girl who wants her independence. She’s been run over, but this is just a door onto a story about rights and perceived disability.

And there’s that unbearably ridiculous and boring sub-plot involving Dylan and the refugee boy he brought home illegally. It gets so much worse when annoying Louise becomes suspicious.

Summary

Dylan is forced to bring Sanosi into the Emergency Department, much to David's dismay, and Lily grows ever more jealous of the bond forming between Iain and Sam. Meanwhile, Connie struggles to deal with the severity of her diagnosis, and tries to come to terms with what it means for her future.

Cast & Crew

Connie Beauchamp Amanda Mealing
Dylan Keogh William Beck
Ethan Hardy George Rainsford
David Hide Jason Durr
Lily Chao Crystal Yu
Alicia Munroe Chelsea Halfpenny
Charlie Fairhead Derek Thompson
Elle Gardner Jaye Griffiths
Sam Nicholls Charlotte Salt
Louise Tyler Azuka Oforka
Noel Garcia Tony Marshall
Max Walker Jamie Davis
Sanosi Jemal Tut Nyuot
Bianca Sinclair Rose Ayling-Ellis
Jude Sinclair Deborah Cornelius
Jack Laskey Liam McCabe
Simon Feathering Nicholas Boulton
Director Carolina Giammetta
Producer Dafydd Llewelyn
Writer Claire Miller
