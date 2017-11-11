Rock and Roll

Review

by Gill Crawford

Blood is thicker than water, they say. This episode of the ever-intriguing series looks at family relationships in popular music. And while the bonds can be intense – Ronnie Spector clearly still loves the thrill she got from performing with her sister and cousin in the Ronettes – it would appear that conflicts between siblings or parents and children can actually fuel musical inspiration.



There was clearly no love lost, for example, between Joey and Johnny Ramone; both their manager and surviving band member Marky Ramone attest to their intense dislike of each other. And while twins Tegan and Sara couldn’t imagine being in a band with anyone else, you sense an element of creative tension as they describe their writing process.



