Accessibility Links

Menu

Rock and Roll

E6 of 10
About Episode Guide
Blood

Series 1 - Episode 6 Blood

ADVERTISEMENT

Review

Blood is thicker than water, they say. This episode of the ever-intriguing series looks at family relationships in popular music. And while the bonds can be intense – Ronnie Spector clearly still loves the thrill she got from performing with her sister and cousin in the Ronettes – it would appear that conflicts between siblings or parents and children can actually fuel musical inspiration.

There was clearly no love lost, for example, between Joey and Johnny Ramone; both their manager and surviving band member Marky Ramone attest to their intense dislike of each other. And while twins Tegan and Sara couldn’t imagine being in a band with anyone else, you sense an element of creative tension as they describe their writing process.

Summary

A look at musical families and how blood is thicker than water in the world of rock and roll. Featuring Tegan and Sara, Ruth Pointer and Marky Ramone.
Documentary Music
Full Episode Guide
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest News

Here's who X Factor fans want to leave the show this week 3h ago
Here's what the X Factor acts are singing for George Michael week 4h ago
A YouTube sensation, a footballer and a soap actor - are these the first three stars doing I'm a Celebrity? 4h ago
Strictly Come Dancing's Mollie and AJ respond to those romance rumours 6h ago
We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Read more