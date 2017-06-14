Accessibility Links
Skip to Main Content
Skip to Main Navigation
Skip to Footer
Sign in / Register
Sign out
Menu
On TV
Now
Tonight
Home
News
TV
TV Home
TV News
TV Listings
Soaps
TV On Demand
Film
Film Home
Film News
Film on TV
Film On Demand
Radio
Radio Home
Radio News
Radio Listings
On Demand
Search
magazine
win
offers
money
travel
gardening
Only Connect
E11 of 37
About
Episode Guide
Series 13 - Episode 11
Arrowheads v Wombles
ADVERTISEMENT
Share on Facebook
Share on Twitter
Share on Pinterest
Share on Google Plus
Share on Reddit
Email to a friend
Review
by
David Butcher
Some episodes of
Only Connect
, for some reason, just have a bouncier vibe to them than others – and this is one. Partly it’s Victoria Coren Mitchell’s willingness to go off on enjoyable tangents, which include BMI, mnemonics, the different ways to pronounce the letters “ough”, what “gorilla” means and PT Barnum.
But also, the Arrowheads (darts players) and the Wombles (fans of AFC Wimbledon) are reasonably chatty types (by the standards of Only Connect extroversion, which are not high), at one point engaging each other in almost-banter.
And get this for a missing vowels round: titles of Dickens novels with the word order changed. It’s inspired. Neither team manages RFRNDM TL – can you?
Summary
Victoria Coren Mitchell presents as a team of darts players takes on three AFC Wimbledon supporters in the quiz testing general knowledge and lateral thinking. The players must make connections between four things that may at first not appear to be linked, with one set of clues comprising Ishmael, Piscine Patel, Lemuel Gulliver and Robinson Crusoe.
Cast & Crew
Host
Victoria Coren Mitchell
Series Director
Sian G Lloyd
Series Producer
Jenny Hawker
Full Episode Guide
ADVERTISEMENT
12 quotes that prove Victoria Coren Mitchell is the perfect quiz show host
Only Connect and Victoria Coren Mitchell. Quizzing perfection
Victoria Coren Mitchell on Jeremy Vine, Peppa Pig and driving her "pimped ride"
What time is Only Connect on TV?
Richest TV viewers flock to University Challenge, Only Connect and The Night Manager
Only Connect sheds close to a third of its viewers after move from Mondays to Fridays
Why Only Connect just doesn't work on Fridays
Only Connect moves to permanent Friday night slot
Victoria Coren Mitchell on nerd pride and finding Only Connect's niche
ADVERTISEMENT
Related News
Victoria Coren Mitchell to front new Radio 4 series Women Talking About Cars
18 Oct
"I'm really quite clever" - Giles Coren on competing with his sister and his new quiz show
22 Aug
Only Connect defeats The Jonathan Ross Show to become Radio Times Entertainment Show Champion
24 Nov
Why on earth has the BBC bumped Only Connect for Simply Nigella?
16 Nov
We use cookies to improve your experience of our website.
Read more
Got It