Review

by David Butcher

Some episodes of Only Connect , for some reason, just have a bouncier vibe to them than others – and this is one. Partly it’s Victoria Coren Mitchell’s willingness to go off on enjoyable tangents, which include BMI, mnemonics, the different ways to pronounce the letters “ough”, what “gorilla” means and PT Barnum.But also, the Arrowheads (darts players) and the Wombles (fans of AFC Wimbledon) are reasonably chatty types (by the standards of Only Connect extroversion, which are not high), at one point engaging each other in almost-banter.And get this for a missing vowels round: titles of Dickens novels with the word order changed. It’s inspired. Neither team manages RFRNDM TL – can you?