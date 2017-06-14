Accessibility Links

Only Connect

Arrowheads v Wombles

Series 13 - Episode 11 Arrowheads v Wombles

Review

Some episodes of Only Connect, for some reason, just have a bouncier vibe to them than others – and this is one. Partly it’s Victoria Coren Mitchell’s willingness to go off on enjoyable tangents, which include BMI, mnemonics, the different ways to pronounce the letters “ough”, what “gorilla” means and PT Barnum.

But also, the Arrowheads (darts players) and the Wombles (fans of AFC Wimbledon) are reasonably chatty types (by the standards of Only Connect extroversion, which are not high), at one point engaging each other in almost-banter.

And get this for a missing vowels round: titles of Dickens novels with the word order changed. It’s inspired. Neither team manages RFRNDM TL – can you?

Summary

Victoria Coren Mitchell presents as a team of darts players takes on three AFC Wimbledon supporters in the quiz testing general knowledge and lateral thinking. The players must make connections between four things that may at first not appear to be linked, with one set of clues comprising Ishmael, Piscine Patel, Lemuel Gulliver and Robinson Crusoe.

Cast & Crew

Host Victoria Coren Mitchell
Series Director Sian G Lloyd
Series Producer Jenny Hawker
