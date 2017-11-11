The Supervet

Review

by Jane Rackham

Fitzpatrick Referrals mainly treats dogs but they also see around 150 cats every month. Charlie is one of them. He injured his hip jumping off the sofa but a slipping kneecap compounds the problem. Noel recommends a total hip replacement – an unusual procedure in cats. “Are you up to it?” owner Adam asks him cheekily, to the evident amusement of the staff.



Noel also operates on the lump that border collie Buzz has on his ankle, while at Noel’s new hospital, which specialises in cancer and soft tissue surgery, we meet labrador Pebbles. A CT scan reveals something extraordinary in her abdomen. Sadly, two of his patients have post-operative problems.



