The Supervet

Episode Guide
Series 10 - Episode 3
Review
by
Jane Rackham
Fitzpatrick Referrals mainly treats dogs but they also see around 150 cats every month. Charlie is one of them. He injured his hip jumping off the sofa but a slipping kneecap compounds the problem. Noel recommends a total hip replacement – an unusual procedure in cats. “Are you up to it?” owner Adam asks him cheekily, to the evident amusement of the staff.
Noel also operates on the lump that border collie Buzz has on his ankle, while at Noel’s new hospital, which specialises in cancer and soft tissue surgery, we meet labrador Pebbles. A CT scan reveals something extraordinary in her abdomen. Sadly, two of his patients have post-operative problems.
Summary
Professor Noel Fitzpatrick treats a border collie in a lot of pain with a suspicious lump on its ankle. But the dog's recovery does not go to plan and proves extremely challenging. A short-haired cat arrives with a sore hip from jumping off the sofa, and it seems a hip replacement may be the best option, and a golden labrador is rushed into Fitzpatrick's sister clinic in Guildford with a lump growing on its side.
Cast & Crew
Executive Producer
Alex Sutherland
Series Producer
Lucy Kennedy
Nature
Full Episode Guide
Supervet Noel Fitzpatrick: "I walk a moral tightrope between life and death"
Pioneering vet Professor Noel Fitzpatrick fitted Oscar the cat with bionic paws - now he wants to try his techniques on humans...
