E4 of 6
About
Episode Guide
Series 6 - Episode 4
Review
by
Mark Braxton
As
Stella
’s big cosy blanket envelops us in a few last comforting wraps, the ups and downs of Valley life show no sign of flattening out. Since the shock revelation that the late Rob Morgan was baby Holly’s father, niggles between Stella and Michael look set to worsen. For who should arrive in Pontyberry but Rob’s wayward brother Will (Darren Day, no less)?
Undergrad Ben ends up in jail, Aunty Brenda resorts to a seance in a bid to discover the identity of her father, and there’s a believably awkward scattering of ashes. It’s all chaotically enjoyable.
Summary
A nasty surprise leaves Stella fighting to save her and Michael's relationship, while Luke bumps into a stranger from Rob's past.
Comedy
Full Episode Guide
Ruth Jones on the end of Stella: "I shed a few tears but it's a cracker of a finale"
Jones says it’s been an emotional goodbye for her comedy drama – but “it’s time to let Pontyberry get on with life in private”
Stella bids an emotional farewell with a satisfying, beautifully structured finale
The last ever episode of Ruth Jones's Stella had fans in floods of tears
Keeping up with Ruth Jones: the Stella creator on comedy, James Corden and her farewell to Pontyberry
Sky comedy boss wants more episodes of Steve Coogan shows The Trip and Mid Morning Matters
What to expect from the Stella Christmas special
Stella and The Railway Children actress Deddie Davies has died
Sky entertainment boss Stuart Murphy quits
Related News
Meet the cast of Doctor Who Before the Flood
09 Oct
20 questions with Nigel Farage
16 Apr
Lenny Henry, Anthony Andrews and Elizabeth Berrington to star in series three of The Syndicate
20 Oct
Ruth Jones: Stella is not finishing after four series
28 Mar
