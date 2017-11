Review

by Mark Braxton

As Stella ’s big cosy blanket envelops us in a few last comforting wraps, the ups and downs of Valley life show no sign of flattening out. Since the shock revelation that the late Rob Morgan was baby Holly’s father, niggles between Stella and Michael look set to worsen. For who should arrive in Pontyberry but Rob’s wayward brother Will (Darren Day, no less)?Undergrad Ben ends up in jail, Aunty Brenda resorts to a seance in a bid to discover the identity of her father, and there’s a believably awkward scattering of ashes. It’s all chaotically enjoyable.