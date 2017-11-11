Accessibility Links

Stella

E4 of 6
Stella

Series 6 - Episode 4

As Stella’s big cosy blanket envelops us in a few last comforting wraps, the ups and downs of Valley life show no sign of flattening out. Since the shock revelation that the late Rob Morgan was baby Holly’s father, niggles between Stella and Michael look set to worsen. For who should arrive in Pontyberry but Rob’s wayward brother Will (Darren Day, no less)?

Undergrad Ben ends up in jail, Aunty Brenda resorts to a seance in a bid to discover the identity of her father, and there’s a believably awkward scattering of ashes. It’s all chaotically enjoyable.

A nasty surprise leaves Stella fighting to save her and Michael's relationship, while Luke bumps into a stranger from Rob's past.
Ruth Jones on the end of Stella: "I shed a few tears but it's a cracker of a finale"

Jones says it’s been an emotional goodbye for her comedy drama – but “it’s time to let Pontyberry get on with life in private”

Stella bids an emotional farewell with a satisfying, beautifully structured finale

The last ever episode of Ruth Jones's Stella had fans in floods of tears

Keeping up with Ruth Jones: the Stella creator on comedy, James Corden and her farewell to Pontyberry

Sky comedy boss wants more episodes of Steve Coogan shows The Trip and Mid Morning Matters

What to expect from the Stella Christmas special

Stella and The Railway Children actress Deddie Davies has died

Sky entertainment boss Stuart Murphy quits

