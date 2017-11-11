Doc Martin

There’s almost an epidemic of keeling over in Portwenn. Someone slumps to the floor in the Crab and Lobster – but not, surprisingly, as a result of Bert’s dodgy whisky – while another suddenly passes out on board a sailing boat full of schoolchildren. It means Dr Ellingham must rush from one emergency to the next while trying not to throw up at the sight of blood. There are big changes in the air, too, because Bert and Al are losing their home and their failing businesses. While Bert is pretty useless at forward planning – well, Bert is useless at everything, really – Al devises a great way to solve his problems.

Summary

The curmudgeonly GP is perturbed when he discovers Louisa, who is already spending much of her time away from home, has applied to take up a child and adolescent counselling course. However, achieving a work-life balance is far from the greatest of concerns for some of the Ellinghams' neighbours, not least of whom is Al, whose plans to demonstrate his business acumen are placed in jeopardy when Ken decides to close the pub. Unless Ruth agrees to serve as a guarantor, Ken will not allow Morwenna and Al to take over the establishment, so the pair arrange a race-walking event to raise funds and prove the community is on their side.