Accessibility Links
Skip to Main Content
Skip to Main Navigation
Skip to Footer
Sign in / Register
Sign out
Menu
On TV
Now
Tonight
Home
News
TV
TV Home
TV News
TV Listings
Soaps
TV On Demand
Film
Film Home
Film News
Film on TV
Film On Demand
Radio
Radio Home
Radio News
Radio Listings
On Demand
Search
magazine
win
offers
money
travel
gardening
Doc Martin
E3 of 8
About
Episode Guide
Series 8 - Episode 3
Farewell, My Lovely
ADVERTISEMENT
Share on Facebook
Share on Twitter
Share on Pinterest
Share on Google Plus
Share on Reddit
Email to a friend
Review
by
Jane Rackham
There’s almost an epidemic of keeling over in Portwenn. Someone slumps to the floor in the Crab and Lobster – but not, surprisingly, as a result of Bert’s dodgy whisky – while another suddenly passes out on board a sailing boat full of schoolchildren. It means Dr Ellingham must rush from one emergency to the next while trying not to throw up at the sight of blood.
There are big changes in the air, too, because Bert and Al are losing their home and their failing businesses. While Bert is pretty useless at forward planning – well, Bert is useless at everything, really – Al devises a great way to solve his problems.
Summary
The curmudgeonly GP is perturbed when he discovers Louisa, who is already spending much of her time away from home, has applied to take up a child and adolescent counselling course. However, achieving a work-life balance is far from the greatest of concerns for some of the Ellinghams' neighbours, not least of whom is Al, whose plans to demonstrate his business acumen are placed in jeopardy when Ken decides to close the pub. Unless Ruth agrees to serve as a guarantor, Ken will not allow Morwenna and Al to take over the establishment, so the pair arrange a race-walking event to raise funds and prove the community is on their side.
Cast & Crew
Dr Martin Ellingham
Martin Clunes
Louisa Ellingham
Caroline Catz
Bert Large
Ian McNeice
Ruth Ellingham
Eileen Atkins
Al Large
Joe Absolom
Morwenna Newcross
Jessica Ransom
PC Joe Penhale
John Marquez
Mrs Tishell
Selina Cadell
Clive Tishell
Malcolm Storry
Ken Hollister
Clive Russell
Mel Hendy
Rosie Ede
Caitlin Morgan
Angela Curran
Amy Vincent
Bessie Carter
Frank Sidwell
Scott Fleming
Steven Sidwell
Charlie Swift
James Henry
Noah Frucella-Tildesley
James Henry
Luca Frucella-Tildesley
Director
Nigel Cole
Executive Producer
Mark Crowdy
Producer
Philippa Braithwaite
Writer
Julian Unthank
see more
Drama
Comedy
Full Episode Guide
ADVERTISEMENT
Meet the cast of Doc Martin series 8
Martin Clunes and Caroline Catz return with a host of guest stars, including Sigourney Weaver, Caroline Quentin and new series star Art Malik
Martin Clunes: I'm not bossy or posh – I'm nothing like Doc Martin!
Where is Doc Martin filmed?
Fans STILL can't believe Sigourney Weaver is in Doc Martin
Doc Martin stars Sigourney Weaver and Selina Cadell reveal their 40-year friendship
Doc Martin will end after two more series, Martin Clunes reveals
The Apprentice is down nearly a million viewers on last year's series opener
Why does the nation love miserable Doc Martin?
ADVERTISEMENT
Related News
10 reasons to be thankful Doc Martin isn’t actually your Doctor
12 May
BBC drama Doctor Foster is set for a French remake
05 Apr
Martin Clunes on Australia's islands, snorkelling with a whale shark and wallaby carpaccio
17 Jan
Katherine Parkinson on Humans, xenophobia, and a career in comedy
30 Oct
We use cookies to improve your experience of our website.
Read more
Got It