Accessibility Links

Menu

Doc Martin

E3 of 8
About Episode Guide
Farewell, My Lovely

Series 8 - Episode 3 Farewell, My Lovely

ADVERTISEMENT

Review

There’s almost an epidemic of keeling over in Portwenn. Someone slumps to the floor in the Crab and Lobster – but not, surprisingly, as a result of Bert’s dodgy whisky – while another suddenly passes out on board a sailing boat full of schoolchildren. It means Dr Ellingham must rush from one emergency to the next while trying not to throw up at the sight of blood.

There are big changes in the air, too, because Bert and Al are losing their home and their failing businesses. While Bert is pretty useless at forward planning – well, Bert is useless at everything, really – Al devises a great way to solve his problems.

Summary

The curmudgeonly GP is perturbed when he discovers Louisa, who is already spending much of her time away from home, has applied to take up a child and adolescent counselling course. However, achieving a work-life balance is far from the greatest of concerns for some of the Ellinghams' neighbours, not least of whom is Al, whose plans to demonstrate his business acumen are placed in jeopardy when Ken decides to close the pub. Unless Ruth agrees to serve as a guarantor, Ken will not allow Morwenna and Al to take over the establishment, so the pair arrange a race-walking event to raise funds and prove the community is on their side.

Cast & Crew

Dr Martin Ellingham Martin Clunes
Louisa Ellingham Caroline Catz
Bert Large Ian McNeice
Ruth Ellingham Eileen Atkins
Al Large Joe Absolom
Morwenna Newcross Jessica Ransom
PC Joe Penhale John Marquez
Mrs Tishell Selina Cadell
Clive Tishell Malcolm Storry
Ken Hollister Clive Russell
Mel Hendy Rosie Ede
Caitlin Morgan Angela Curran
Amy Vincent Bessie Carter
Frank Sidwell Scott Fleming
Steven Sidwell Charlie Swift
James Henry Noah Frucella-Tildesley
James Henry Luca Frucella-Tildesley
Director Nigel Cole
Executive Producer Mark Crowdy
Producer Philippa Braithwaite
Writer Julian Unthank
see more
Drama Comedy
Full Episode Guide
ADVERTISEMENT

Meet the cast of Doc Martin series 8

Martin Clunes and Caroline Catz return with a host of guest stars, including Sigourney Weaver, Caroline Quentin and new series star Art Malik

Martin Clunes: I'm not bossy or posh – I'm nothing like Doc Martin!

Where is Doc Martin filmed?

Fans STILL can't believe Sigourney Weaver is in Doc Martin

Doc Martin stars Sigourney Weaver and Selina Cadell reveal their 40-year friendship

Doc Martin will end after two more series, Martin Clunes reveals

The Apprentice is down nearly a million viewers on last year's series opener

Why does the nation love miserable Doc Martin?

ADVERTISEMENT

Related News

10 reasons to be thankful Doc Martin isn’t actually your Doctor 12 May
BBC drama Doctor Foster is set for a French remake 05 Apr
Martin Clunes on Australia's islands, snorkelling with a whale shark and wallaby carpaccio 17 Jan
Katherine Parkinson on Humans, xenophobia, and a career in comedy 30 Oct
We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Read more