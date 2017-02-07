Countryfile

Accessibility Links
Review
by
Jane Rackham
In 1900 former steelworker and Labour politician George Herbert Bridges Ward founded what is now recognised as the first working-class rambling group. Taking its name from The Clarion socialist newspaper, the South Yorkshire Clarion Ramblers club had 200 members at its height and campaigned for public access to the moorland areas of the Dark Peak (the higher, wilder northern part of the Peak District). Ellie Harrison retraces their steps.
Also the winner of this year’s calendar competition is announced. Did you think the downy cygnet, acrobatic squirrel or evocative Lake District shot (my personal favourites) fulfilled the brief “Call of the Wild”, or did you vote for one of the other final photos?
Summary
Ellie Harrison presents the show from the Yorkshire border of the Peak District, following in the footsteps of the Clarion Ramblers, England's first working men's walking society. She also meets surviving members of the ramblers, and a poet and songwriter who has been inspired by the group's guidebooks. Plus, Tom Heap reports on the future of Sheffield's trees.
Cast & Crew
Presenter
Ellie Harrison
Presenter
Tom Heap
Executive Producer
William Lyons
Series Producer
Andrea Buffery
Series Producer
Joanna Brame
Full Episode Guide
