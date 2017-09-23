Antiques Roadshow

Review

by Alison Graham

The best Roadshow stories involve accidental finds bought for paltry amounts in charity shops that turn out to be treasures. Such is the case with a necklace bought for £1 by a man who simply likes collecting jewellery. He thought its green stones were jade, but they turn out to be emeralds and there’s a fair bit of “oohing” and “aahing” from the crowd when the expert gives her verdict.



All round, it turns out to be a special day for all kinds of reasons at beautiful “Brideshead” – Castle Howard in North Yorkshire – in the first of the Roadshow’s 40th-birthday specials. Expert Ronnie Archer Morgan becomes very emotional when a woman brings a set of original Sooty and Sweep puppets. It prompts a moving childhood reminiscence from Archer that brings him to tears.



And there’s an appearance from the Roadshow’s first-ever presenter, Bruce Parker.