Antiques Roadshow

Castle Howard 1
Series 40 - Episode 1 Castle Howard 1

Tomorrow 8pm - 9pm BBC One
Review

The best Roadshow stories involve accidental finds bought for paltry amounts in charity shops that turn out to be treasures. Such is the case with a necklace bought for £1 by a man who simply likes collecting jewellery. He thought its green stones were jade, but they turn out to be emeralds and there’s a fair bit of “oohing” and “aahing” from the crowd when the expert gives her verdict.

All round, it turns out to be a special day for all kinds of reasons at beautiful “Brideshead” – Castle Howard in North Yorkshire – in the first of the Roadshow’s 40th-birthday specials. Expert Ronnie Archer Morgan becomes very emotional when a woman brings a set of original Sooty and Sweep puppets. It prompts a moving childhood reminiscence from Archer that brings him to tears.

And there’s an appearance from the Roadshow’s first-ever presenter, Bruce Parker.

Summary

New series. The programme embarks on its 40th anniversary tour by paying a visit to the stately home of Castle Howard, near York. Book specialist Clive Farahar is stunned to read a letter in which Darwin admits to making a mistake in The Origin of Species, a diamond brooch draws gasps of delight as the owner is advised of the value, while art specialist Philip Mould ferrets out what could be a lost work by Renoir. Host Fiona Bruce is joined by the programmes first presenter, Bruce Parker, who helps to assess the secret of the Roadshow's success.

Cast & Crew

Presenter Fiona Bruce
Contributor Clive Farahar
Contributor Philip Mould
Contributor Bruce Parker
Executive Producer Simon Shaw
Producer Simon Brant
