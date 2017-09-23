Accessibility Links
Skip to Main Content
Skip to Main Navigation
Skip to Footer
Sign in / Register
Sign out
Menu
On TV
Now
Tonight
Home
News
TV
TV Home
TV News
TV Listings
Soaps
TV On Demand
Film
Film Home
Film News
Film on TV
Film On Demand
Radio
Radio Home
Radio News
Radio Listings
On Demand
Search
magazine
win
offers
money
travel
gardening
Antiques Roadshow
E1 of 26
About
Episode Guide
New Series
Series 40 - Episode 1
Castle Howard 1
Tomorrow 8pm - 9pm
BBC One
HD
SUB
WIDE
ADVERTISEMENT
Share on Facebook
Share on Twitter
Share on Pinterest
Share on Google Plus
Share on Reddit
Email to a friend
Review
by
Alison Graham
The best Roadshow stories involve accidental finds bought for paltry amounts in charity shops that turn out to be treasures. Such is the case with a necklace bought for £1 by a man who simply likes collecting jewellery. He thought its green stones were jade, but they turn out to be emeralds and there’s a fair bit of “oohing” and “aahing” from the crowd when the expert gives her verdict.
All round, it turns out to be a special day for all kinds of reasons at beautiful “Brideshead” – Castle Howard in North Yorkshire – in the first of the Roadshow’s 40th-birthday specials. Expert Ronnie Archer Morgan becomes very emotional when a woman brings a set of original Sooty and Sweep puppets. It prompts a moving childhood reminiscence from Archer that brings him to tears.
And there’s an appearance from the Roadshow’s first-ever presenter, Bruce Parker.
Summary
New series. The programme embarks on its 40th anniversary tour by paying a visit to the stately home of Castle Howard, near York. Book specialist Clive Farahar is stunned to read a letter in which Darwin admits to making a mistake in The Origin of Species, a diamond brooch draws gasps of delight as the owner is advised of the value, while art specialist Philip Mould ferrets out what could be a lost work by Renoir. Host Fiona Bruce is joined by the programmes first presenter, Bruce Parker, who helps to assess the secret of the Roadshow's success.
Cast & Crew
Presenter
Fiona Bruce
Contributor
Clive Farahar
Contributor
Philip Mould
Contributor
Bruce Parker
Executive Producer
Simon Shaw
Producer
Simon Brant
see more
Lifestyle
Full Episode Guide
ADVERTISEMENT
Natasha Kaplinsky on the importance of keeping memories of the Holocaust alive
On Who Do You Think You Are? in 2007, the former BBC Breakfast presenter discovered that many of my own family were killed in a ghetto in Belarus
Antiques Roadshow to mark 40th anniversary with episode filmed on EastEnders set
Fiona Bruce talks antiques, Nike trainers and trampolining injuries
Last night's Antiques Roadshow was all kinds of creepy
Chris Evans finishes first series of Top Gear with fewer than 2 million viewers
Top Gear stalls as second episode attracts just 2.8 million viewers
So, Paul Rudd is a massive fan of Antiques Roadshow
A day at the Antiques Roadshow
ADVERTISEMENT
Related News
Tributes pour in for Antiques Roadshow presenter Hugh Scully
10 Oct
How the Antiques Roadshow gives a true insight into the Queen’s character
13 Sep
The Antiques Roadshow travel guide: take part at a historic property near you
24 Jun
Fiona Bruce on being punched by Dawn French, watching Call the Midwife and loving George Clooney
06 Apr
We use cookies to improve your experience of our website.
Read more
Got It