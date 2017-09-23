Summary

New series. The long-running Radio 4 cultural review show makes the leap to TV screens, offering a mixture of interviews, news features and performances from the world of the arts. Broadcaster and columnist Giles Coren is joined in the studio by radio DJ Nihal Arthanayake and writer and comedian Viv Groskop to explore the week's best cultural offerings, from across televison, film, theatre and music. Plus, Wolf Alice, the four-piece alternative rock band from north London, perform live in the studio.