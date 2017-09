Review

by Hannah Shaddock

Radio 4 is home to many beloved, long-running series, but Front Row is surely a jewel in the crown: where else would you hear discussions involving a 12-year-old composer, competitive televised baking, controversial historical statues and a time-travelling video game packed into half an hour? It marks its 20th birthday next year, but before then there’s a new arrival to celebrate: a BBC2 version of the arts and culture digest, this week fronted by journalist and presenter Giles Coren, DJ Nihal Arthanayake and writer and presenter Viv Groskop. They’ll be joined by north London alt-rockers Wolf Alice, who’ll be performing live in the studio.