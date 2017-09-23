Accessibility Links
Front Row
Review
by
Hannah Shaddock
Radio 4 is home to many beloved, long-running series, but
Front Row
is surely a jewel in the crown: where else would you hear discussions involving a 12-year-old composer, competitive televised baking, controversial historical statues and a time-travelling video game packed into half an hour? It marks its 20th birthday next year, but before then there’s a new arrival to celebrate: a BBC2 version of the arts and culture digest, this week fronted by journalist and presenter Giles Coren, DJ Nihal Arthanayake and writer and presenter Viv Groskop. They’ll be joined by north London alt-rockers Wolf Alice, who’ll be performing live in the studio.
Summary
New series. The long-running Radio 4 cultural review show makes the leap to TV screens, offering a mixture of interviews, news features and performances from the world of the arts. Broadcaster and columnist Giles Coren is joined in the studio by radio DJ Nihal Arthanayake and writer and comedian Viv Groskop to explore the week's best cultural offerings, from across televison, film, theatre and music. Plus, Wolf Alice, the four-piece alternative rock band from north London, perform live in the studio.
Cast & Crew
Presenter
Giles Coren
Contributor
Nihal Arthanayake
Contributor
Viv Groskop
Musical Guest
Wolf Alice
Executive Producer
Tanya Hudson
Series Producer
Martina Hall
Arts
