Accessibility Links

Menu

Front Row

E1
About Episode Guide
Front Row
New Series

Series 1 - Episode 1

Today 7:30pm - 8pm BBC Two
HD SUB WIDE
ADVERTISEMENT

Review

Radio 4 is home to many beloved, long-running series, but Front Row is surely a jewel in the crown: where else would you hear discussions involving a 12-year-old composer, competitive televised baking, controversial historical statues and a time-travelling video game packed into half an hour? It marks its 20th birthday next year, but before then there’s a new arrival to celebrate: a BBC2 version of the arts and culture digest, this week fronted by journalist and presenter Giles Coren, DJ Nihal Arthanayake and writer and presenter Viv Groskop. They’ll be joined by north London alt-rockers Wolf Alice, who’ll be performing live in the studio.

Summary

New series. The long-running Radio 4 cultural review show makes the leap to TV screens, offering a mixture of interviews, news features and performances from the world of the arts. Broadcaster and columnist Giles Coren is joined in the studio by radio DJ Nihal Arthanayake and writer and comedian Viv Groskop to explore the week's best cultural offerings, from across televison, film, theatre and music. Plus, Wolf Alice, the four-piece alternative rock band from north London, perform live in the studio.

Cast & Crew

Presenter Giles Coren
Contributor Nihal Arthanayake
Contributor Viv Groskop
Musical Guest Wolf Alice
Executive Producer Tanya Hudson
Series Producer Martina Hall
see more
Arts
Full Episode Guide
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest News

Retracing one of the Second World War's most daring PoW escape routes -1h ago
Susan Calman and Kevin Clifton voted favourite Strictly 2017 couple... without dancing a single step -1h ago
Judge Rinder's verdict on same-sex couples: "Why undermine the wonder of Strictly by politicising it?" 0h ago
Strictly’s Rev Richard Coles: “We stripped to our pants” 0h ago
We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Read more