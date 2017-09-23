Accessibility Links
Skip to Main Content
Skip to Main Navigation
Skip to Footer
Sign in / Register
Sign out
Menu
On TV
Now
Tonight
Home
News
TV
TV Home
TV News
TV Listings
Soaps
TV On Demand
Film
Film Home
Film News
Film on TV
Film On Demand
Radio
Radio Home
Radio News
Radio Listings
On Demand
Search
magazine
win
offers
money
travel
gardening
Pointless Celebrities
Episode
About
Episode Guide
23/09/2017
Today 5:35pm - 6:25pm
BBC One
HD
SUB
WIDE
ADVERTISEMENT
Share on Facebook
Share on Twitter
Share on Pinterest
Share on Google Plus
Share on Reddit
Email to a friend
Review
by
Jane Rackham
Writer: it’s a wide-ranging profession encompassing novelists, poets, journalists, TV dramatists and more. So there’s a real mix of people standing at the podia for tonight’s writer-based edition, some of them are instantly recognisable, although most are not.
At least Alexander Armstrong and Richard Osman can promise them an easy ride with a round entitled “words” (though comic, novelist and David Baddiel-lookalike Mark Watson, who’s also a former Pointless winner, still fiddles anxiously with his beard throughout). The head-to-head picture round is fun – naming films from props – while the music round is about numerical songs, which gets one pair of semi-finalists holding their heads in despair.
Summary
Alexander Armstrong and Richard Osman present another celebrity edition of the unorthodox general knowledge quiz, in which contestants try to come up with the least likely correct answers to a series of questions posed to members of the public. This time, the competitors are all famous writers, as Liz Pichon teams up with Pam Ayres, Quentin Letts joins forces with Yasmin Alibhai-Brown, Jill Mansell partners Jimmy McGovern and Mark Watson allys with Owen Jones.
Cast & Crew
Presenter
Alexander Armstrong
Co-host
Richard Osman
Contestant
Liz Pichon
Contestant
Pam Ayres
Contestant
Quentin Letts
Contestant
Yasmin Alibhai-Brown
Contestant
Jill Mansell
Contestant
Jimmy McGovern
Contestant
Mark Watson
Contestant
Owen Jones
Executive Producer
James Fox
Executive Producer
Tamara Gilder
Executive Producer
Dom Waugh
Series Producer
John Ryan
see more
Full Episode Guide
ADVERTISEMENT
Pointless fans, rejoice! BBC quiz recommissioned for 204 more episodes
Alexander Armstrong and Richard Osman will return for a mix of daytime and celebrity versions of the game
Richard Osman launches the World Cup of Biscuits
Alexander Armstrong and Richard Osman on how Pointless got to 1,000 shows
Richard Osman: why Pointless will never leave the BBC
Alexander Armstrong and Richard Osman will change places to mark 1000 episodes of Pointless
X Factor ratings slip to Saturday night low as Pointless host claims BBC quiz show is better value
More people watched Pointless than England's Euro qualifier against Slovenia
Richard Osman was not happy about Kelvin MacKenzie's appearance on Pointless Celebrities...
ADVERTISEMENT
Related News
Alexander Armstrong: Who Do You Think You Are? is like having a camera sent up inside you
28 Aug
Alexander Armstrong: Hurray for repeats
17 Aug
Alexander Armstrong: How to succeed in television
09 Aug
TV's silly season has arrived
02 Jul
We use cookies to improve your experience of our website.
Read more
Got It