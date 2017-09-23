Accessibility Links

Pointless Celebrities

Episode
Pointless Celebrities

23/09/2017

Today 5:35pm - 6:25pm BBC One
HD SUB WIDE
Review

Writer: it’s a wide-ranging profession encompassing novelists, poets, journalists, TV dramatists and more. So there’s a real mix of people standing at the podia for tonight’s writer-based edition, some of them are instantly recognisable, although most are not.

At least Alexander Armstrong and Richard Osman can promise them an easy ride with a round entitled “words” (though comic, novelist and David Baddiel-lookalike Mark Watson, who’s also a former Pointless winner, still fiddles anxiously with his beard throughout). The head-to-head picture round is fun – naming films from props – while the music round is about numerical songs, which gets one pair of semi-finalists holding their heads in despair.

Summary

Alexander Armstrong and Richard Osman present another celebrity edition of the unorthodox general knowledge quiz, in which contestants try to come up with the least likely correct answers to a series of questions posed to members of the public. This time, the competitors are all famous writers, as Liz Pichon teams up with Pam Ayres, Quentin Letts joins forces with Yasmin Alibhai-Brown, Jill Mansell partners Jimmy McGovern and Mark Watson allys with Owen Jones.

Cast & Crew

Presenter Alexander Armstrong
Co-host Richard Osman
Contestant Liz Pichon
Contestant Pam Ayres
Contestant Quentin Letts
Contestant Yasmin Alibhai-Brown
Contestant Jill Mansell
Contestant Jimmy McGovern
Contestant Mark Watson
Contestant Owen Jones
Executive Producer James Fox
Executive Producer Tamara Gilder
Executive Producer Dom Waugh
Series Producer John Ryan
