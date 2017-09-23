Pointless Celebrities

Review

by Jane Rackham

Writer: it’s a wide-ranging profession encompassing novelists, poets, journalists, TV dramatists and more. So there’s a real mix of people standing at the podia for tonight’s writer-based edition, some of them are instantly recognisable, although most are not.



At least Alexander Armstrong and Richard Osman can promise them an easy ride with a round entitled “words” (though comic, novelist and David Baddiel-lookalike Mark Watson, who’s also a former Pointless winner, still fiddles anxiously with his beard throughout). The head-to-head picture round is fun – naming films from props – while the music round is about numerical songs, which gets one pair of semi-finalists holding their heads in despair.