Egypt's Great Pyramid: The New Evidence

Review

by Jane Rackham

This super-sized tomb in Giza has fascinated historians and archaeologists for centuries, but they still don’t know exactly how it was built without the aid of computers or complex machinery.



However, according to this doc, the discovery of a relic of the pharaoh Khufu sealed into a pit at the base of the pyramid has shed some light on the matter. A huge ceremonial solar boat, it suggests that ships and water could have played an important part in the pyramid’s construction. And if you thought a certain Swedish furniture company was at the forefront of flatpack furniture, you should think again.