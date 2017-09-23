Accessibility Links

Egypt's Great Pyramid: The New Evidence

Tomorrow 8pm - 9pm Channel 4
HD SUB
Review

This super-sized tomb in Giza has fascinated historians and archaeologists for centuries, but they still don’t know exactly how it was built without the aid of computers or complex machinery.

However, according to this doc, the discovery of a relic of the pharaoh Khufu sealed into a pit at the base of the pyramid has shed some light on the matter. A huge ceremonial solar boat, it suggests that ships and water could have played an important part in the pyramid’s construction. And if you thought a certain Swedish furniture company was at the forefront of flatpack furniture, you should think again.

Summary

Documentary shedding light on a fresh discovery at the foot of Egypt's Great Pyramid, which may explain how the ancient Egyptians were capable of building such a vast structure without the aid of computers of complex machinery. At the base of the monument, archaeologists have uncovered a relic of Khufu, the pharaoh whose remains were interred in the Great Pyramid. What they found was a ceremonial boat, laid out in `flat-pack' form, which may prove to be the key in explaining the crucial role ships and water played in the pyramids' construction.

Cast & Crew

Director Gwyn Williams
Producer Gwyn Williams
Documentary
