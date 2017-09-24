Listen to Britain 2017

Director Humphrey Jennings made his famous documentary short Listen to Britain in 1942 as a piece of wartime propaganda. But it was very British propaganda: no narrator ramming a message home, just a montage of sounds and images from the Home Front. A pub singalong. Horses on a cobbled street. The massed dancers in Blackpool ballroom. A tank assembly line. But they’re stitched together in a way that feels poetic – wartime life becomes the stuff of myth. Tonight, to mark the film’s 75th anniversary, BBC4 gives over the whole evening to screening both the original and a series of 12 new documentary shorts commissioned to capture aspects of Britain today.

Summary

Oscar-winning director Kevin Macdonald introduces a series of 12 short films commissioned to mark the 75th anniversary of Humphrey Jennings' wartime documentary Listen to Britain. The evening's line-up begins with the original 1942 film, which wordlessly illustrated an average day in the life on the home front. Accents Speak Louder than Words covers a Polish migrant's struggle to achieve acceptance after 27 years in the UK, while Listen to Bridgeton finds hope among the disused vehicles meticulously cared for at Bridgeton Bus Garage in Glasgow. Maesteg follows a taxi driver's travels across the Welsh valleys, and Eric details the profound effect a therapy dog has had on overlooked members of a single community. A 24-year-old poet with Down's syndrome finds her voice in India Hope Portrait of the Artist as a Young Woman, and That Yorkshire Sound offers up an animated view of a typical day in the varied landscapes of Yorkshire. Four female internet stars reveal how they have been shaped by their followers in Silent Roars, and Voices of Britain details how people's similarities often outweigh their differences. Learning to Swim details one woman's efforts to welcome a Syrian refugee into her home, and In Other Words details the personal struggles three young poets experienced while dealing with mental illness. Clash tackles Britain's obsession with period dramas - and what that means for people not typically represented in them, and finally, From HK to MK sees a mixed-race film-maker ask his father - originally from China - why he decided to move to Milton Keynes.