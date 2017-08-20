Accessibility Links
Songs of Praise
E12
About
Episode Guide
Episode 12
Harvest
Tomorrow 4pm - 4:35pm
BBC One
HD
SUB
WIDE
Review
by
Jane Rackham
Aled Jones and JB Gill are in Llanelwedd fin Powys or the Royal Welsh Agricultural Show – which is not only one of the largest agricultural shows in Europe, but also one with a strong Christian heritage. It’s an apt setting to celebrate Harvest Festival, but as well as hearing lusty renditions of hymns such as We Plough the Fields and Scatter, we meet local farmers and artisans who share an approach towards faith.
In addition, bearing in mind the tenet that The Lord Is Our Shepherd, Aled has a go at herding a flock of giddy ducks with the help of a well-trained sheepdog and a slightly dodgy whistle. It’s a triumphant effort.
Summary
Aled Jones and JB Gill visit the Royal Welsh Agricultural Show to celebrate the harvest and to explore the event's rich Christian heritage. With hymns from the sheep-shearing shed.
Cast & Crew
Presenter
Aled Jones
Contributor
JB Gill
Executive Producer
Emyr Afan
Executive Producer
Cat Lewis
Producer
Alun Gibbard
Series Producer
Matthew Napier
Music
Lifestyle
Full Episode Guide
