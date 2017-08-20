Songs of Praise

Review

by Jane Rackham

Aled Jones and JB Gill are in Llanelwedd fin Powys or the Royal Welsh Agricultural Show – which is not only one of the largest agricultural shows in Europe, but also one with a strong Christian heritage. It’s an apt setting to celebrate Harvest Festival, but as well as hearing lusty renditions of hymns such as We Plough the Fields and Scatter, we meet local farmers and artisans who share an approach towards faith.



In addition, bearing in mind the tenet that The Lord Is Our Shepherd, Aled has a go at herding a flock of giddy ducks with the help of a well-trained sheepdog and a slightly dodgy whistle. It’s a triumphant effort.