Accessibility Links

Menu

Songs of Praise

E12
About Episode Guide
Harvest

Episode 12 Harvest

Tomorrow 4pm - 4:35pm BBC One
HD SUB WIDE
ADVERTISEMENT

Review

Aled Jones and JB Gill are in Llanelwedd fin Powys or the Royal Welsh Agricultural Show – which is not only one of the largest agricultural shows in Europe, but also one with a strong Christian heritage. It’s an apt setting to celebrate Harvest Festival, but as well as hearing lusty renditions of hymns such as We Plough the Fields and Scatter, we meet local farmers and artisans who share an approach towards faith.

In addition, bearing in mind the tenet that The Lord Is Our Shepherd, Aled has a go at herding a flock of giddy ducks with the help of a well-trained sheepdog and a slightly dodgy whistle. It’s a triumphant effort.

Summary

Aled Jones and JB Gill visit the Royal Welsh Agricultural Show to celebrate the harvest and to explore the event's rich Christian heritage. With hymns from the sheep-shearing shed.

Cast & Crew

Presenter Aled Jones
Contributor JB Gill
Executive Producer Emyr Afan
Executive Producer Cat Lewis
Producer Alun Gibbard
Series Producer Matthew Napier
see more
Music Lifestyle
Full Episode Guide
ADVERTISEMENT

Former JLS star JB Gill joins Songs of Praise

He’ll join Aled Jones and the team from this Sunday

Songs of Praise to air Manchester special following terrorist bomb attack

BBC may lose the right to make long-running science series Horizon

Songs of Praise to feature Donald Trump’s Scottish heritage this Sunday

A Christmas message from Justin Welby, Archbishop of Canterbury

Why isn’t the BBC taking religion seriously?

Meet the gospel choir from the deep south…of Surrey

Gogglebox vicar Kate Bottley: "I can't stand Songs of Praise"

ADVERTISEMENT

Related News

Why Gareth Malone should look out for this group in School Choir of the Year 27 Apr
Aled Jones on his new Classic FM show, faith, and the revival of Daybreak 23 Mar
Vote in RT's faith award - and win £1000 27 Mar
The Archbishop of Canterbury's Christmas message to RT readers 21 Dec
We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Read more