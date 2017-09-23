Accessibility Links
Britain's Ancient Tracks with Tony Robinson
E1 of 4
About
Episode Guide
New Series
Series 2 - Episode 1
Dartmoor
Today 7pm - 8pm
Channel 4
See Repeats
Thursday,
4:05am - 5am
4seven
Mon 2 Oct,
2:05am - 3am
Channel 4
HD
SUB
AD
Review
by
Jane Rackham
Viewers bored by talent shows but not averse to a spot of rambling are in for a good night with Channel 4. Tony Robinson, that tireless traveller of our countryside, is once again exploring the ancient ways that crisscross our landscape.
He’s on Dartmoor following in the footsteps of Arthur Conan Doyle (the author wrote Hound of the Baskervilles while staying in Princetown) and, of course, hoping to encounter the legendary Beast of Dartmoor while he’s at it.
After this at 8pm, if you’re not too exhausted, in World War Two’s Great Escapes, Monty Halls retraces a British PoW’s dramatic journey out of Nazi-occupied Italy over the perilous Majella mountain range.
Summary
The Time Team veteran returns to tell the stories of trackways that have been in use in Britain for more than 5,000 years. Having previously travelled the length of the Icknield Way, the Ridgeway and the North Downs Way, he now tackles an ancient route in Dartmoor, taking in what was reputed to be a bottomless lake, and encountering a four-legged beast.
Cast & Crew
Presenter
Tony Robinson
Director
Brian Henry Martin
Executive Producer
Diarmuid Lavery
Executive Producer
Michael Hewitt
Series Producer
Ben O'Loan
Documentary
Education
Full Episode Guide
