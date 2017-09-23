Britain's Ancient Tracks with Tony Robinson

Review

by Jane Rackham

Viewers bored by talent shows but not averse to a spot of rambling are in for a good night with Channel 4. Tony Robinson, that tireless traveller of our countryside, is once again exploring the ancient ways that crisscross our landscape.



He’s on Dartmoor following in the footsteps of Arthur Conan Doyle (the author wrote Hound of the Baskervilles while staying in Princetown) and, of course, hoping to encounter the legendary Beast of Dartmoor while he’s at it.



After this at 8pm, if you’re not too exhausted, in World War Two’s Great Escapes, Monty Halls retraces a British PoW’s dramatic journey out of Nazi-occupied Italy over the perilous Majella mountain range.

