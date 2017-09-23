Accessibility Links

Menu

Later - with Jools Holland 25th Birthday Show

Episode of 6
About Episode Guide
Later - with Jools Holland 25th Birthday Show

Series 51

Today 9pm - 11pm BBC Two
See Repeats
Sat 30 Sep, 12:05am - 2:05am BBC Two
HD SUB WIDE
ADVERTISEMENT

Review

When Jools Holland’s Later… launched 25 years ago, it felt less like a mainstream music programme and more like a weekly mix tape from a friend with cooler taste than you.

It looked different as well: the free-range cameras and all-in-it-together studio were radical, but they’re now so much part of the show’s vibe that for this celebration concert, the Royal Albert Hall is rearranged for an in-the-round gathering of all-stars.

Van Morrison, Paul Weller, Foo Fighters, Dizzee Rascal and Gregory Porter are among the acts circling their wagons. The names you’re less likely to know but who might strike a chord are Kali Uchis, Jorja Smith, Songhoy Blues and Camille.

Summary

The BBC's flagship live music show returns for a special edition marking the programme's 25th anniversary. On the bill this evening are chart-topping US rockers Foo Fighters, who made their debut Later appearance back in 1997. Paul Weller, who first took to the stage for the show back in 1993, performs an acoustic set, and Dizzee Rascal brings some of his most popular tracks, alongside one from his new album Raskit. Also stepping up to the microphone this evening are singer-songwriters Van Morrison and KT Tunstall, American jazz vocalist Gregory Porter, chanteuse Camille, and Mali-based ensemble Songhoy Blues. Plus, Later debuts by American-Colombian R&B star Kali Uchis and rising hip-hop/soul act Jorja Smith.

Cast & Crew

Host Jools Holland
Performer Foo Fighters
Performer Paul Weller
Performer Van Morrison
Performer Dizzee Rascal
Performer Jorja Smith
Performer Gregory Porter
Performer Kali Uchis
Performer Camille
Performer Songhoy Blues
Performer KT Tunstall
Director Janet Fraser Crook
Executive Producer Mark Cooper
Producer Alison Howe
see more
Music
Full Episode Guide
ADVERTISEMENT

Later… host Jools Holland to receive music charity award

The musician and presenter is to be honoured with the Music Industry Trusts Award

Radio Times music covers

Behind the scenes on Later... with Jools Holland

Later... on one leg

Photo gallery: rock and pop covers of Radio Times

ADVERTISEMENT

Latest News

Judge Rinder's verdict on same-sex couples: "Why undermine the wonder of Strictly by politicising it?" -1h ago
Strictly’s Rev Richard Coles: “We stripped to our pants” -1h ago
On the set of Star Trek Discovery: how Netflix’s new USS inspires a brighter future 0h ago
Coronation Street: Todd confronts Adam about the factory scam - but will he reveal all? Watch the scene 8h ago
We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Read more