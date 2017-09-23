Later - with Jools Holland 25th Birthday Show

Review

by David Butcher

When Jools Holland’s Later… launched 25 years ago, it felt less like a mainstream music programme and more like a weekly mix tape from a friend with cooler taste than you.



It looked different as well: the free-range cameras and all-in-it-together studio were radical, but they’re now so much part of the show’s vibe that for this celebration concert, the Royal Albert Hall is rearranged for an in-the-round gathering of all-stars.



Van Morrison, Paul Weller, Foo Fighters, Dizzee Rascal and Gregory Porter are among the acts circling their wagons. The names you’re less likely to know but who might strike a chord are Kali Uchis, Jorja Smith, Songhoy Blues and Camille.