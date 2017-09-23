Accessibility Links
Later - with Jools Holland 25th Birthday Show
Episode of 6
About
Episode Guide
Series 51
Today 9pm - 11pm
BBC Two
See Repeats
Sat 30 Sep,
12:05am - 2:05am
BBC Two
HD
SUB
WIDE
Review
by
David Butcher
When Jools Holland’s Later… launched 25 years ago, it felt less like a mainstream music programme and more like a weekly mix tape from a friend with cooler taste than you.
It looked different as well: the free-range cameras and all-in-it-together studio were radical, but they’re now so much part of the show’s vibe that for this celebration concert, the Royal Albert Hall is rearranged for an in-the-round gathering of all-stars.
Van Morrison, Paul Weller, Foo Fighters, Dizzee Rascal and Gregory Porter are among the acts circling their wagons. The names you’re less likely to know but who might strike a chord are Kali Uchis, Jorja Smith, Songhoy Blues and Camille.
Summary
The BBC's flagship live music show returns for a special edition marking the programme's 25th anniversary. On the bill this evening are chart-topping US rockers Foo Fighters, who made their debut Later appearance back in 1997. Paul Weller, who first took to the stage for the show back in 1993, performs an acoustic set, and Dizzee Rascal brings some of his most popular tracks, alongside one from his new album Raskit. Also stepping up to the microphone this evening are singer-songwriters Van Morrison and KT Tunstall, American jazz vocalist Gregory Porter, chanteuse Camille, and Mali-based ensemble Songhoy Blues. Plus, Later debuts by American-Colombian R&B star Kali Uchis and rising hip-hop/soul act Jorja Smith.
Cast & Crew
Host
Jools Holland
Performer
Foo Fighters
Performer
Paul Weller
Performer
Van Morrison
Performer
Dizzee Rascal
Performer
Jorja Smith
Performer
Gregory Porter
Performer
Kali Uchis
Performer
Camille
Performer
Songhoy Blues
Performer
KT Tunstall
Director
Janet Fraser Crook
Executive Producer
Mark Cooper
Producer
Alison Howe
Music
Full Episode Guide
