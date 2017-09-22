Accessibility Links

Entente Cordiale

Series 2 - Episode 5 Entente Cordiale

Tomorrow 9pm - 10:05pm ITV
Thursday, 9pm - 10pm be3
Sun 1 Oct, 5pm - 6pm ITV
Review

The Queen wants to go to France to have a little word with Louis Philippe about his plans to marry off his son, though the Prime Minister, Sir Robert Peel, isn’t happy, by heck.

It’s at times like these that Victoria (Jenna Coleman) should be able to rely on her husband Albert (Tom Hughes), but he’s moping around like a wet weekend in Filey after the bombshell about his possible parentage.

Albert’s existential crisis reaches its peak in France when he sees the painted ladies of the court of Louis P (played by Spin’s Bruno Wolkowitch) and he gets all prim, pompous and weepie. A bit of a bore, in short. But Victoria manages to cheer him up in the bedroom in a way that brings blushes to the cheeks of eavesdropping servants.

Summary

The young monarch decides it is time to try her hand at foreign relations, as she and an entourage of servants and fellow royals set sail for France. King Louis Philippe has arranged for his son to marry the Queen of Spain, and diplomats in London have grown concerned that this could be the basis of a dangerous new alliance. However, on arriving at Louis Philippe's court, Victoria realises she will need to keep her wits about her if she is to have any hope of getting her wily French counterpart to take her seriously. Worse still, the young queen finds herself tackling this challenge alone, as Albert remains troubled by the revelations about his parentage, and is horrified into silence by the apparent decadence of the French court.

Cast & Crew

Victoria Jenna Coleman
Prince Albert Tom Hughes
Duchess of Buccleuch Diana Rigg
King Louis Philippe Bruno Wolkowitch
Baroness Lehzen Daniela Holtz
Skerrett Nell Hudson
Brodie Tommy Knight
Sir Robert Peel Nigel Lindsay
Duke of Coburg Andrew Bicknell
Wilhelmina Coke Bebe Cave
Cleary Tilly Steele
Drummond Leo Suter
Lord Alfred Paget Jordan Waller
Montpensier Henry Faber
Catherine Olivia Popica
Hortense Antonia Desplat
French maid Emily Warren
French footman Charles Morgan
Director Jim Loach
Executive Producer Daisy Goodwin
Executive Producer Damien Timmer
Executive Producer Kate McKerrell
Producer Paul Frift
Writer Daisy Goodwin
Drama
