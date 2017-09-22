Summary

The young monarch decides it is time to try her hand at foreign relations, as she and an entourage of servants and fellow royals set sail for France. King Louis Philippe has arranged for his son to marry the Queen of Spain, and diplomats in London have grown concerned that this could be the basis of a dangerous new alliance. However, on arriving at Louis Philippe's court, Victoria realises she will need to keep her wits about her if she is to have any hope of getting her wily French counterpart to take her seriously. Worse still, the young queen finds herself tackling this challenge alone, as Albert remains troubled by the revelations about his parentage, and is horrified into silence by the apparent decadence of the French court.