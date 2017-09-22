Accessibility Links
Review
by
Alison Graham
The Queen wants to go to France to have a little word with Louis Philippe about his plans to marry off his son, though the Prime Minister, Sir Robert Peel, isn’t happy, by heck.
It’s at times like these that
Victoria
(Jenna Coleman) should be able to rely on her husband Albert (Tom Hughes), but he’s moping around like a wet weekend in Filey after the bombshell about his possible parentage.
Albert’s existential crisis reaches its peak in France when he sees the painted ladies of the court of Louis P (played by Spin’s Bruno Wolkowitch) and he gets all prim, pompous and weepie. A bit of a bore, in short. But Victoria manages to cheer him up in the bedroom in a way that brings blushes to the cheeks of eavesdropping servants.
Summary
The young monarch decides it is time to try her hand at foreign relations, as she and an entourage of servants and fellow royals set sail for France. King Louis Philippe has arranged for his son to marry the Queen of Spain, and diplomats in London have grown concerned that this could be the basis of a dangerous new alliance. However, on arriving at Louis Philippe's court, Victoria realises she will need to keep her wits about her if she is to have any hope of getting her wily French counterpart to take her seriously. Worse still, the young queen finds herself tackling this challenge alone, as Albert remains troubled by the revelations about his parentage, and is horrified into silence by the apparent decadence of the French court.
Cast & Crew
Victoria
Jenna Coleman
Prince Albert
Tom Hughes
Duchess of Buccleuch
Diana Rigg
King Louis Philippe
Bruno Wolkowitch
Baroness Lehzen
Daniela Holtz
Skerrett
Nell Hudson
Brodie
Tommy Knight
Sir Robert Peel
Nigel Lindsay
Duke of Coburg
Andrew Bicknell
Wilhelmina Coke
Bebe Cave
Cleary
Tilly Steele
Drummond
Leo Suter
Lord Alfred Paget
Jordan Waller
Montpensier
Henry Faber
Catherine
Olivia Popica
Hortense
Antonia Desplat
French maid
Emily Warren
French footman
Charles Morgan
Director
Jim Loach
Executive Producer
Daisy Goodwin
Executive Producer
Damien Timmer
Executive Producer
Kate McKerrell
Producer
Paul Frift
Writer
Daisy Goodwin
Drama
Full Episode Guide
Meet the cast of Victoria series 2
From Jenna Coleman to Tom Hughes and Dame Diana Rigg, meet the faces who'll be popping up at Buckingham Palace as Victoria returns to ITV for series 2
ITV's Victoria: How did Lord Melbourne die in real life?
ITV's Victoria: Who was Ada Lovelace and did she really catch the eye of Prince Albert?
Did Queen Victoria really hate being pregnant - and what was she like as a mother?
Did Queen Victoria really throw a costume ball to help the Spitalfields silk makers?
Why did Victoria's beloved dog Dash have to die?
How accurate is Victoria's tale of The Duchess of Buccleuch?
How accurate is Victoria’s depiction of the Khyber Pass incident?
