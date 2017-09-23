Electric Dreams: Impossible Planet

There’s a spiritual message buried at the heart of this week’s fable, like a payload deep in the spaceship on which much of the story unfolds. The story takes its time, but it’s another example of Philip K Dick’s ability to touch nerves that shake your ideas up, so stick with it. We begin on a space cruise where the crew arrange interstellar sights for tourists – “packages of pre-digested happiness”, visually enhanced like Instagram filters. Then an elderly woman, played by Geraldine Chaplin – very elderly, she’s 342 – asks to be taken on a bespoke trip to Earth, even though it was destroyed centuries ago. What follows explores the importance of romance in a world shorn of mystery.

Summary

The sci-fi anthology series continues with an adaptation of Philip K Dick's tale Impossible Planet, brought to the small screen by David Farr. Norton, a tour guide working on board an intergalactic cruise ship, believes his life is meaningless until he meets Irma. This supernaturally old passenger longs to go to Earth, a planet that has long since been destroyed. The ancient Irma offers a handsome paycheck to anyone who is willing to take her back to humanity's dead home-world, an opportunity that Norton's colleague Andrews is quick to exploit. However, as the pair begin their scam, Norton develops an unlikely bond with Irma, one that seems almost as impossible as the planet they are seeking. Starring Jack Reynor, Benedict Wong and Geraldine Chaplin.