Electric Dreams: Impossible Planet
E2 of 10
About
Episode Guide
Series 1
Tomorrow 9pm - 10:05pm
Channel 4
See Repeats
Sat 30 Sep,
2:55am - 3:50am
Channel 4
HD
SUB
AD
Review
by
David Butcher
There’s a spiritual message buried at the heart of this week’s fable, like a payload deep in the spaceship on which much of the story unfolds. The story takes its time, but it’s another example of Philip K Dick’s ability to touch nerves that shake your ideas up, so stick with it.
We begin on a space cruise where the crew arrange interstellar sights for tourists – “packages of pre-digested happiness”, visually enhanced like Instagram filters. Then an elderly woman, played by Geraldine Chaplin – very elderly, she’s 342 – asks to be taken on a bespoke trip to Earth, even though it was destroyed centuries ago. What follows explores the importance of romance in a world shorn of mystery.
Summary
The sci-fi anthology series continues with an adaptation of Philip K Dick's tale Impossible Planet, brought to the small screen by David Farr. Norton, a tour guide working on board an intergalactic cruise ship, believes his life is meaningless until he meets Irma. This supernaturally old passenger longs to go to Earth, a planet that has long since been destroyed. The ancient Irma offers a handsome paycheck to anyone who is willing to take her back to humanity's dead home-world, an opportunity that Norton's colleague Andrews is quick to exploit. However, as the pair begin their scam, Norton develops an unlikely bond with Irma, one that seems almost as impossible as the planet they are seeking. Starring Jack Reynor, Benedict Wong and Geraldine Chaplin.
Cast & Crew
Irma
Geraldine Chaplin
Andrews
Benedict Wong
Norton
Jack Reynor
Synth female attendant
Bekka Bowling
Linus Primo
Justin Butcher
Barbara
Georgina Campbell
Young Irma
Annes Elwy
RB29 (performer)
Malik Ibheis
RB29 (voice)
Christopher Staines
Director
David Farr
Dramatised By
David Farr
Executive Producer
Michael Dinner
Executive Producer
David Kanter
Executive Producer
Matt DeRoss
Executive Producer
Isa Hackett
Executive Producer
Kalen Egan
Executive Producer
Christopher Tricarico
Executive Producer
Ronald D Moore
Executive Producer
Maril Davis
Executive Producer
Bryan Cranston
Executive Producer
James Degus
Executive Producer
Katie DiMento
Executive Producer
Marigo Kehoe
Executive Producer
Lila V Rawlings
Producer
Rupert Ryle-Hodges
Writer
Philip K Dick
Drama
Full Episode Guide
Meet the cast of Electric Dreams: The Impossible Planet
Jack Reynor, Benedict Wong and Geraldine Chaplin star in Channel 4's Philip K Dick adaptation by The Night Manager writer David Farr
How close is Electric Dreams: The Hood Maker to Philip K Dick's original story?
Meet the cast of Philip K. Dick's Electric Dreams: The Hood Maker
Philip K Dick’s Electric Dreams: Everything you need to know
Philip K Dick’s Electric Dreams: a real Runner or just Black Meh-ror?
Bryan Cranston on his work-life balance, love for sci-fi and new series Electric Dreams
7 exciting TV dramas still to come in 2017
Bryan Cranston reveals "challenging" adaptation of Philip K Dick’s Electric Dreams
Related News
The trailer for Philip K Dick's Electric Dreams looks like it could give Black Mirror a run for its money
30 Aug
Game of Thrones' Liam Cunningham completes Channel 4's incredible Electric Dreams cast
08 Jun
Richard Madden and Holliday Grainger join the cast of Philip K. Dick's Electric Dreams
18 May
Cursed Child writer Jack Thorne joins forces with Ronald D Moore for C4's Philip K Dick series
23 Aug
