Astronauts: Do You Have What It Takes?

Astronauts: Do You Have What It Takes?

Series 1 - Episode 5

The series that scales down The Right Stuff for ordinary folk is reaching crunch point. The final phase of selection involves a trip to Florida for the strongest three contenders, but first, two must be sent home. As with The Apprentice, much hangs on a straightforward interview – and it reveals that in some cases the applicants’ knowledge of space science is thinner than the atmosphere on Mars.

Meanwhile, in a tricky woodland survival task, the focus is on psychological traits: one of the hopefuls lacks confidence, while another isn’t much of a listener. Half the fun of watching is wondering how you’d fare under similar pressure. To which the answer for most of us must be: atrociously.

The last remaining candidates are put through a series of challenges to determine who will go through to the final stage. A survival test and a 30-metre abseil put their leadership abilities under scrutiny, before they face a series of gruelling interviews by two guest experts. Those who are chosen to continue head to Florida's Kennedy Space Centre, for a spacewalk training session in an underwater lab.

Contributor Chris Hadfield
Contributor Dr Kevin Fong
Contributor Dr Iya Whiteley
Executive Producer Helen Thomas
Series Producer Tom Coveney
How realistic is Astronauts: Do You Have What It Takes?

The BBC show has a lot in common with real-life astronaut testing programmes but there are some differences - and in some ways it's even tougher
