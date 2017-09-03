Accessibility Links
Astronauts: Do You Have What It Takes?
E5 of 6
About
Episode Guide
Series 1 - Episode 5
Tomorrow 8pm - 9pm
BBC Two
See Repeats
Wednesday,
11:45pm - 12:45am
BBC Two
HD
SUB
WIDE
AD
Review
by
David Butcher
The series that scales down The Right Stuff for ordinary folk is reaching crunch point. The final phase of selection involves a trip to Florida for the strongest three contenders, but first, two must be sent home. As with The Apprentice, much hangs on a straightforward interview – and it reveals that in some cases the applicants’ knowledge of space science is thinner than the atmosphere on Mars.
Meanwhile, in a tricky woodland survival task, the focus is on psychological traits: one of the hopefuls lacks confidence, while another isn’t much of a listener. Half the fun of watching is wondering how you’d fare under similar pressure. To which the answer for most of us must be: atrociously.
Summary
The last remaining candidates are put through a series of challenges to determine who will go through to the final stage. A survival test and a 30-metre abseil put their leadership abilities under scrutiny, before they face a series of gruelling interviews by two guest experts. Those who are chosen to continue head to Florida's Kennedy Space Centre, for a spacewalk training session in an underwater lab.
Cast & Crew
Contributor
Chris Hadfield
Contributor
Dr Kevin Fong
Contributor
Dr Iya Whiteley
Executive Producer
Helen Thomas
Series Producer
Tom Coveney
Entertainment
Full Episode Guide
