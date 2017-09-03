Astronauts: Do You Have What It Takes?

Review

by David Butcher

The series that scales down The Right Stuff for ordinary folk is reaching crunch point. The final phase of selection involves a trip to Florida for the strongest three contenders, but first, two must be sent home. As with The Apprentice, much hangs on a straightforward interview – and it reveals that in some cases the applicants’ knowledge of space science is thinner than the atmosphere on Mars.



Meanwhile, in a tricky woodland survival task, the focus is on psychological traits: one of the hopefuls lacks confidence, while another isn’t much of a listener. Half the fun of watching is wondering how you’d fare under similar pressure. To which the answer for most of us must be: atrociously.