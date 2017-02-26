Accessibility Links
Skip to Main Content
Skip to Main Navigation
Skip to Footer
Sign in / Register
Sign out
Menu
On TV
Now
Tonight
Home
News
TV
TV Home
TV News
TV Listings
Soaps
TV On Demand
Film
Film Home
Film News
Film on TV
Film On Demand
Radio
Radio Home
Radio News
Radio Listings
On Demand
Search
magazine
win
offers
money
travel
gardening
Dragons' Den
E5 of 14
About
Episode Guide
Series 15 - Episode 5
Tomorrow 9pm - 10pm
BBC Two (not Northern Ireland)
See Repeats
Tomorrow,
11:15pm - 12:15am
BBC Two Northern Ireland
Friday,
11:05pm - 12:05am
BBC Two (not Northern Ireland)
HD
SUB
WIDE
AD
ADVERTISEMENT
Share on Facebook
Share on Twitter
Share on Pinterest
Share on Google Plus
Share on Reddit
Email to a friend
Review
by
David Butcher
Peter Jones has spotted a flaw in some numbers and he’s not going to let it lie. Probing, he gets entrepreneurs Chris and Alex to confess that their proposed scattering-ashes-in-space service will make them about £400 a time, and that they forecast they’ll do about one a day.
Fine, so what’s 400 times 360 off the top of their heads, just roughly? The would-be entrepreneurs, scientists who each have a PhD, shift awkwardly as the mental maths pressure grows and their brains audibly melt. It’s excruciating to watch.
Their pitch improves from there, but as so often on this show, you get that sharp sense of people who are standing at a crossroads in their lives, under the glare of TV lights, as their destiny hangs in the balance.
Summary
Deborah Meaden, Peter Jones, Touker Suleyman, Tej Lalvani and Jenny Campbell assess the profit-making potential of a space age business venture created by two scientists, an African-inspired range of skincare products, and an online pub quiz app created by a Leeds-based entrepreneur. Evan Davis presents.
Cast & Crew
Presenter
Evan Davis
Actor
Deborah Meaden
Actor
Peter Jones
Actor
Touker Suleyman
Actor
Tej Lalvani
Actor
Jenny Campbell
Executive Producer
Darrell Olsen
Series Editor
Samantha Davies
see more
Education
Full Episode Guide
ADVERTISEMENT
Why isn't Dragons' Den on TV tonight?
The BBC2 business show is missing from the TV schedules this Sunday night – but don't worry, because the show will be back next week
Deborah Meaden on her Dragons' Den future: "One day I will definitely, definitely have to leave"
Who is Dragons' Den newcomer Jenny Campbell? The ex-banker who turned around a struggling business
Who is Dragons' Den newcomer Tej Lalvani? The "shrewd investor" with a fortune in multivitamins
First look at new Dragons' Den line-up: entrepreneurs Jenny Campbell and Tej Lalvani join BBC2 show
Steve Parish quits Dragons' Den before it even begins and is replaced by Tej Lalvani
Meet the new Dragons! Steve Parish and Jenny Campbell join Dragons' Den
Meet the Dragons: Peter Jones
ADVERTISEMENT
Related News
Meet the Dragons: Deborah Meaden
26 Feb
Meet the Dragons: Nick Jenkins
26 Feb
Meet the Dragons: Sarah Willingham
26 Feb
Meet the Dragons: Touker Suleyman
26 Feb
We use cookies to improve your experience of our website.
Read more
Got It