Accessibility Links

Menu

Dragons' Den

E5 of 14
About Episode Guide
Dragons' Den

Series 15 - Episode 5

Tomorrow 9pm - 10pm BBC Two (not Northern Ireland)
See Repeats
Tomorrow, 11:15pm - 12:15am BBC Two Northern Ireland
Friday, 11:05pm - 12:05am BBC Two (not Northern Ireland)
HD SUB WIDE AD
ADVERTISEMENT

Review

Peter Jones has spotted a flaw in some numbers and he’s not going to let it lie. Probing, he gets entrepreneurs Chris and Alex to confess that their proposed scattering-ashes-in-space service will make them about £400 a time, and that they forecast they’ll do about one a day.

Fine, so what’s 400 times 360 off the top of their heads, just roughly? The would-be entrepreneurs, scientists who each have a PhD, shift awkwardly as the mental maths pressure grows and their brains audibly melt. It’s excruciating to watch.

Their pitch improves from there, but as so often on this show, you get that sharp sense of people who are standing at a crossroads in their lives, under the glare of TV lights, as their destiny hangs in the balance.

Summary

Deborah Meaden, Peter Jones, Touker Suleyman, Tej Lalvani and Jenny Campbell assess the profit-making potential of a space age business venture created by two scientists, an African-inspired range of skincare products, and an online pub quiz app created by a Leeds-based entrepreneur. Evan Davis presents.

Cast & Crew

Presenter Evan Davis
Actor Deborah Meaden
Actor Peter Jones
Actor Touker Suleyman
Actor Tej Lalvani
Actor Jenny Campbell
Executive Producer Darrell Olsen
Series Editor Samantha Davies
see more
Education
Full Episode Guide
ADVERTISEMENT

Why isn't Dragons' Den on TV tonight?

The BBC2 business show is missing from the TV schedules this Sunday night – but don't worry, because the show will be back next week

Deborah Meaden on her Dragons' Den future: "One day I will definitely, definitely have to leave"

Who is Dragons' Den newcomer Jenny Campbell? The ex-banker who turned around a struggling business

Who is Dragons' Den newcomer Tej Lalvani? The "shrewd investor" with a fortune in multivitamins

First look at new Dragons' Den line-up: entrepreneurs Jenny Campbell and Tej Lalvani join BBC2 show

Steve Parish quits Dragons' Den before it even begins and is replaced by Tej Lalvani

Meet the new Dragons! Steve Parish and Jenny Campbell join Dragons' Den

Meet the Dragons: Peter Jones

ADVERTISEMENT

Related News

Meet the Dragons: Deborah Meaden 26 Feb
Meet the Dragons: Nick Jenkins 26 Feb
Meet the Dragons: Sarah Willingham 26 Feb
Meet the Dragons: Touker Suleyman 26 Feb
We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Read more