Dragons' Den

Review

by David Butcher

Peter Jones has spotted a flaw in some numbers and he’s not going to let it lie. Probing, he gets entrepreneurs Chris and Alex to confess that their proposed scattering-ashes-in-space service will make them about £400 a time, and that they forecast they’ll do about one a day.



Fine, so what’s 400 times 360 off the top of their heads, just roughly? The would-be entrepreneurs, scientists who each have a PhD, shift awkwardly as the mental maths pressure grows and their brains audibly melt. It’s excruciating to watch.



Their pitch improves from there, but as so often on this show, you get that sharp sense of people who are standing at a crossroads in their lives, under the glare of TV lights, as their destiny hangs in the balance.