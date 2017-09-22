Black Lake

Review

by Alison Graham

And still the influences keep tumbling into this gleefully derivative spooky Swedish thriller: Agatha Christie, John Carpenter, The Exorcist, Deliverance…



Throw in a great boiling vat of lip-smacking overacting and an encroaching snowstorm and it all adds up to a hugely enjoyable dollop of fun as the abandoned ski lodge high in the mountains turns on the group of friends.



Indomitable Hanne is determined to get to the truth behind what really happened in the “haunted” cellar, while flighty Jessan decides it would be a good idea to hold a seance.



Meanwhile, the sinister Scooby Doo caretaker and his local pals want everybody out, and someone’s writing enigmatic messages on the walls…



Horror connoisseurs will be thrilled by every hint of demonic possession, and even though you know the lights will flicker and doors will open by themselves, it all adds to the bonkers feel.