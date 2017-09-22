Accessibility Links

Menu

Black Lake

E3 of 8
About Episode Guide
Black Lake
New Episode

Series 1 - Episode 3

Today 9pm - 9:45pm BBC Four
See Repeats
Wednesday, 12am - 12:45am BBC Four
HD WIDE
ADVERTISEMENT

Review

And still the influences keep tumbling into this gleefully derivative spooky Swedish thriller: Agatha Christie, John Carpenter, The Exorcist, Deliverance…

Throw in a great boiling vat of lip-smacking overacting and an encroaching snowstorm and it all adds up to a hugely enjoyable dollop of fun as the abandoned ski lodge high in the mountains turns on the group of friends.

Indomitable Hanne is determined to get to the truth behind what really happened in the “haunted” cellar, while flighty Jessan decides it would be a good idea to hold a seance.

Meanwhile, the sinister Scooby Doo caretaker and his local pals want everybody out, and someone’s writing enigmatic messages on the walls…

Horror connoisseurs will be thrilled by every hint of demonic possession, and even though you know the lights will flicker and doors will open by themselves, it all adds to the bonkers feel.

Summary

Tensions rise at the remote Swedish ski resort as friends do not know who to trust, and Hanne finds another message. Swedish thriller, starring Filip Berg.

Cast & Crew

Hanne Sarah-Sofie Boussnina
Johan Filip Berg
Mette Mathilde Norholt
Jessan Aliette Opheim
Frank Philip Oros
Elin Anna Astrom
Lippi Valter Skarsgard
Osvald Victor Von Schirach
Jostein Odin Waage
Dag Anderz Eide
Erkki Nils Ole Oftebro
Helgesen Christian Skolmen
Director Jonathan Sjoberg
Writer Ulf Kvensler
see more
Drama
Full Episode Guide
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest News

Retracing one of the Second World War's most daring PoW escape routes -1h ago
Susan Calman and Kevin Clifton voted favourite Strictly 2017 couple... without dancing a single step -1h ago
Judge Rinder's verdict on same-sex couples: "Why undermine the wonder of Strictly by politicising it?" 0h ago
Strictly’s Rev Richard Coles: “We stripped to our pants” 0h ago
We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Read more