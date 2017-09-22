Accessibility Links
Skip to Main Content
Skip to Main Navigation
Skip to Footer
Sign in / Register
Sign out
Menu
On TV
Now
Tonight
Home
News
TV
TV Home
TV News
TV Listings
Soaps
TV On Demand
Film
Film Home
Film News
Film on TV
Film On Demand
Radio
Radio Home
Radio News
Radio Listings
On Demand
Search
magazine
win
offers
money
travel
gardening
Black Lake
E3 of 8
About
Episode Guide
New Episode
Series 1 - Episode 3
Today 9pm - 9:45pm
BBC Four
See Repeats
Wednesday,
12am - 12:45am
BBC Four
HD
WIDE
ADVERTISEMENT
Share on Facebook
Share on Twitter
Share on Pinterest
Share on Google Plus
Share on Reddit
Email to a friend
Review
by
Alison Graham
And still the influences keep tumbling into this gleefully derivative spooky Swedish thriller: Agatha Christie, John Carpenter, The Exorcist, Deliverance…
Throw in a great boiling vat of lip-smacking overacting and an encroaching snowstorm and it all adds up to a hugely enjoyable dollop of fun as the abandoned ski lodge high in the mountains turns on the group of friends.
Indomitable Hanne is determined to get to the truth behind what really happened in the “haunted” cellar, while flighty Jessan decides it would be a good idea to hold a seance.
Meanwhile, the sinister Scooby Doo caretaker and his local pals want everybody out, and someone’s writing enigmatic messages on the walls…
Horror connoisseurs will be thrilled by every hint of demonic possession, and even though you know the lights will flicker and doors will open by themselves, it all adds to the bonkers feel.
Summary
Tensions rise at the remote Swedish ski resort as friends do not know who to trust, and Hanne finds another message. Swedish thriller, starring Filip Berg.
Cast & Crew
Hanne
Sarah-Sofie Boussnina
Johan
Filip Berg
Mette
Mathilde Norholt
Jessan
Aliette Opheim
Frank
Philip Oros
Elin
Anna Astrom
Lippi
Valter Skarsgard
Osvald
Victor Von Schirach
Jostein
Odin Waage
Dag
Anderz Eide
Erkki
Nils Ole Oftebro
Helgesen
Christian Skolmen
Director
Jonathan Sjoberg
Writer
Ulf Kvensler
see more
Drama
Full Episode Guide
ADVERTISEMENT
Latest News
Retracing one of the Second World War's most daring PoW escape routes
-1h ago
Susan Calman and Kevin Clifton voted favourite Strictly 2017 couple... without dancing a single step
-1h ago
Judge Rinder's verdict on same-sex couples: "Why undermine the wonder of Strictly by politicising it?"
0h ago
Strictly’s Rev Richard Coles: “We stripped to our pants”
0h ago
We use cookies to improve your experience of our website.
Read more
Got It