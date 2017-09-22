Accessibility Links

The X Factor

E7 of 28
The X Factor

Series 14 - Episode 7

Review

There was a time many years ago (well, around 2010, to be precise) when The X Factor would square up to Strictly Come Dancing. Each week, one of the juggernauts would nudge ahead of the other by a million or so viewers, and the “battle for Saturday nights” made for endless tabloid fodder. Now, those days feel as long gone as Wagner or Jedward. When both shows aired simultaneously a couple of weeks ago, The X Factor only attracted half the viewers that Strictly pulled in.

This weekend, the closed-room auditions are drawing to a close, meaning that Simon Cowell and the judges need to not only brace themselves for boot camp, but also for the overnight ratings tomorrow morning.

Summary

Dermot O'Leary hosts the final weekend of auditions, as the judges' nationwide talent-seeking tour draws close to its conclusion. As always, expect to see a wide variety of talent, from the sublime to the absurd, as Simon Cowell, Sharon Osbourne, Nicole Scherzinger and Louis Walsh deliver their verdicts to the latest batch of would-be stars seeking a moment in the spotlight.

Cast & Crew

Host Dermot O'Leary
Judge Simon Cowell
Judge Sharon Osbourne
Judge Nicole Scherzinger
Judge Louis Walsh
Executive Producer Mark Sidaway
Executive Producer Lee McNicholas
Executive Producer Tabitha Hanson
Series Producer Paula Thomas
