The X Factor
Review by
by
Frances Taylor
There was a time many years ago (well, around 2010, to be precise) when
The X Factor
would square up to Strictly Come Dancing. Each week, one of the juggernauts would nudge ahead of the other by a million or so viewers, and the “battle for Saturday nights” made for endless tabloid fodder. Now, those days feel as long gone as Wagner or Jedward. When both shows aired simultaneously a couple of weeks ago, The X Factor only attracted half the viewers that Strictly pulled in.
This weekend, the closed-room auditions are drawing to a close, meaning that Simon Cowell and the judges need to not only brace themselves for boot camp, but also for the overnight ratings tomorrow morning.
Summary
Dermot O'Leary hosts the final weekend of auditions, as the judges' nationwide talent-seeking tour draws close to its conclusion. As always, expect to see a wide variety of talent, from the sublime to the absurd, as Simon Cowell, Sharon Osbourne, Nicole Scherzinger and Louis Walsh deliver their verdicts to the latest batch of would-be stars seeking a moment in the spotlight.
Cast & Crew
Host
Dermot O'Leary
Judge
Simon Cowell
Judge
Sharon Osbourne
Judge
Nicole Scherzinger
Judge
Louis Walsh
Executive Producer
Mark Sidaway
Executive Producer
Lee McNicholas
Executive Producer
Tabitha Hanson
Series Producer
Paula Thomas
see more
Entertainment
Music
Full Episode Guide
