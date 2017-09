Review

by Frances Taylor

There was a time many years ago (well, around 2010, to be precise) when The X Factor would square up to Strictly Come Dancing. Each week, one of the juggernauts would nudge ahead of the other by a million or so viewers, and the “battle for Saturday nights” made for endless tabloid fodder. Now, those days feel as long gone as Wagner or Jedward. When both shows aired simultaneously a couple of weeks ago, The X Factor only attracted half the viewers that Strictly pulled in.This weekend, the closed-room auditions are drawing to a close, meaning that Simon Cowell and the judges need to not only brace themselves for boot camp, but also for the overnight ratings tomorrow morning.