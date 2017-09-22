Strictly Come Dancing

Accessibility Links
Review
by
Jane Rackham
So this is it. The first time the 15 celebrities get to strut their stuff with their professional partners on live TV. And although judging them on that first outing on the dance floor a few weeks ago is a dangerous thing to do, let’s just say the Reverend Richard Coles is going to be – as Craig Revel Horwood occasionally says – FAB-U-LOUS! He’s not the greatest dancer, but he is great fun.
The younger, slimmer, fitter ones obviously have an advantage over the dad dancers and ladies of a certain age, so Alexandra Burke, Mollie King and Aston Merrygold will surely make it to Blackpool at least. But Strictly regulars know that enthusiasm and entertainment are almost as important as neat footwork and breathtaking lifts.
Also making her debut is new judge Shirley Ballas, who has taken Len Goodman’s place (and boy, are those big shoes to fill), and curiously looks like Arlene Phillips.
Unusually it’s a bumper edition tonight (in previous years they’ve split the first show over two nights), so settle down for a long, but totally enjoyable, danceathon.
Summary
The pro-celebrity dance contest makes its grand return to screens, two weeks after a special introductory programme announced the dancer partnerships, and paid tribute to the show's late presenter Bruce Forsyth. Now though, the competition is ready to get under way, as incoming judge `Queen of Latin' Shirley Ballas and her fellow panellists Bruno Tonioli, Craig Revel Horwood and Darcey Bussell get their first taste of what the dancing duos are capable of achieving. None of the 15 stars taking to the dance floor this weekend will be exiting this week, though. Instead, their scores will carry over to next weekend, when viewers get a chance to vote for their favourite couples.
Cast & Crew
Judge
Shirley Ballas
Judge
Craig Revel Horwood
Judge
Bruno Tonioli
Judge
Darcey Bussell
Presenter
Tess Daly
Presenter
Claudia Winkleman
Executive Producer
Louise Rainbow
Series Editor
Sarah James
Entertainment
Full Episode Guide
