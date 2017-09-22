Strictly Come Dancing

Review

by Jane Rackham

So this is it. The first time the 15 celebrities get to strut their stuff with their professional partners on live TV. And although judging them on that first outing on the dance floor a few weeks ago is a dangerous thing to do, let’s just say the Reverend Richard Coles is going to be – as Craig Revel Horwood occasionally says – FAB-U-LOUS! He’s not the greatest dancer, but he is great fun.



The younger, slimmer, fitter ones obviously have an advantage over the dad dancers and ladies of a certain age, so Alexandra Burke, Mollie King and Aston Merrygold will surely make it to Blackpool at least. But Strictly regulars know that enthusiasm and entertainment are almost as important as neat footwork and breathtaking lifts.



Also making her debut is new judge Shirley Ballas, who has taken Len Goodman’s place (and boy, are those big shoes to fill), and curiously looks like Arlene Phillips.



Unusually it’s a bumper edition tonight (in previous years they’ve split the first show over two nights), so settle down for a long, but totally enjoyable, danceathon.