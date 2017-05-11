Accessibility Links
Skip to Main Content
Skip to Main Navigation
Skip to Footer
Sign in / Register
Sign out
Menu
On TV
Now
Tonight
Home
News
TV
TV Home
TV News
TV Listings
Soaps
TV On Demand
Film
Film Home
Film News
Film on TV
Film On Demand
Radio
Radio Home
Radio News
Radio Listings
On Demand
Search
magazine
win
offers
money
travel
gardening
Casualty
E5 of 44
About
Episode Guide
Series 32 - Episode 5
Today 8:45pm - 9:35pm
BBC One
HD
SUB
WIDE
AD
ADVERTISEMENT
Share on Facebook
Share on Twitter
Share on Pinterest
Share on Google Plus
Share on Reddit
Email to a friend
Review
by
Alison Graham
Josh arrives with a new paramedic, who takes one look at Holby hospital then sighs, “I want a transfer.” Who can blame her, because the rookie is Sam Nicholls, one-time registrar and the former Mrs Dylan. Among other things.
Yes, Sam’s back and she wastes no time in breaking the rules at the scene of a road accident and interfering in the personal life of a patient, both with potentially catastrophic results. You’re clearly going to fit right in (again), Sam.
It’s a rite of passage that any new staff member must upset Connie Beauchamp, so Sam upsets Connie Beauchamp. But maybe Connie, who’s looking a bit peaky, has more important things to worry about…
Summary
Iain is stunned when former registrar Samantha Nicholls shows up the ambulance station ready for her first day as a paramedic. The pair struggle to adjust to their new working relationship, any questions Iain has are put out of mind when he and his new partner are called to rescue a shifty woman from a car crash. Meanwhile, back at the ED, Alicia decides to play matchmaker for Jacob and Elle as they work together to care for fun-loving elderly couple Iona and Margie.
Cast & Crew
Sam Nicholls
Charlotte Salt
Iain Dean
Michael Stevenson
Connie Beauchamp
Amanda Mealing
Elle Gardner
Jaye Griffiths
Alicia Munroe
Chelsea Halfpenny
Dylan Keogh
William Beck
Jacob Masters
Charles Venn
Charlie Fairhead
Derek Thompson
Robyn Miller
Amanda Henderson
Lily Chao
Crystal Yu
Louise Tyler
Azuka Oforka
David Hide
Jason Durr
Noel Garcia
Tony Marshall
Josh Griffiths
Ian Bleasdale
Becky Penton
Nathalie Cox
Margie Mogford
Roberta Taylor
Iona Griffin
Rosalind Ayres
Chris Torbitt
Adam Sopp
Director
Paul Riordan
Producer
Ciara McIlvenny
Writer
Kayleigh Llewellyn
see more
Drama
Soap
Full Episode Guide
ADVERTISEMENT
Cagney and Lacey star Sharon Gless to guest star on Casualty
The actress - best known for playing Christine Cagney in the US cop show - will feature later this year
Casualty's Duffy on the secrets of the one-shot episode - Cathy Shipton interview
Casualty actors Derek Thompson and Amanda Mealing are the BBC's highest-earning drama stars
What time is Casualty on TV tonight?
Casualty: Danielle Harold guest stars - and she's not the only ex-EastEnders star making an appearance
Casualty: 5 summer storylines revealed in new trailer
Casualty teases its summer storylines - as Ethan seeks revenge!
First look at Michael Greco on Casualty
ADVERTISEMENT
Related News
Holby City star Lee Mead talks Casualty crossovers and Lofty's love life!
16 May
An exclusive first look at the trailer for new Channel 4 school drama Ackley Bridge
11 May
Casualty: aftermath of Cal's death sees Ethan get closer to Alicia
02 May
Casualty: Cal is stabbed to death! Actor Richard Winsor exits the BBC1 medical drama
29 Apr
We use cookies to improve your experience of our website.
Read more
Got It