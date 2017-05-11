Review

by Alison Graham

Josh arrives with a new paramedic, who takes one look at Holby hospital then sighs, “I want a transfer.” Who can blame her, because the rookie is Sam Nicholls, one-time registrar and the former Mrs Dylan. Among other things.



Yes, Sam’s back and she wastes no time in breaking the rules at the scene of a road accident and interfering in the personal life of a patient, both with potentially catastrophic results. You’re clearly going to fit right in (again), Sam.



It’s a rite of passage that any new staff member must upset Connie Beauchamp, so Sam upsets Connie Beauchamp. But maybe Connie, who’s looking a bit peaky, has more important things to worry about…