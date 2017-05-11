Accessibility Links

Menu

Casualty

E5 of 44
About Episode Guide
Casualty

Series 32 - Episode 5

Today 8:45pm - 9:35pm BBC One
HD SUB WIDE AD
ADVERTISEMENT

Review

Josh arrives with a new paramedic, who takes one look at Holby hospital then sighs, “I want a transfer.” Who can blame her, because the rookie is Sam Nicholls, one-time registrar and the former Mrs Dylan. Among other things.

Yes, Sam’s back and she wastes no time in breaking the rules at the scene of a road accident and interfering in the personal life of a patient, both with potentially catastrophic results. You’re clearly going to fit right in (again), Sam.

It’s a rite of passage that any new staff member must upset Connie Beauchamp, so Sam upsets Connie Beauchamp. But maybe Connie, who’s looking a bit peaky, has more important things to worry about…

Summary

Iain is stunned when former registrar Samantha Nicholls shows up the ambulance station ready for her first day as a paramedic. The pair struggle to adjust to their new working relationship, any questions Iain has are put out of mind when he and his new partner are called to rescue a shifty woman from a car crash. Meanwhile, back at the ED, Alicia decides to play matchmaker for Jacob and Elle as they work together to care for fun-loving elderly couple Iona and Margie.

Cast & Crew

Sam Nicholls Charlotte Salt
Iain Dean Michael Stevenson
Connie Beauchamp Amanda Mealing
Elle Gardner Jaye Griffiths
Alicia Munroe Chelsea Halfpenny
Dylan Keogh William Beck
Jacob Masters Charles Venn
Charlie Fairhead Derek Thompson
Robyn Miller Amanda Henderson
Lily Chao Crystal Yu
Louise Tyler Azuka Oforka
David Hide Jason Durr
Noel Garcia Tony Marshall
Josh Griffiths Ian Bleasdale
Becky Penton Nathalie Cox
Margie Mogford Roberta Taylor
Iona Griffin Rosalind Ayres
Chris Torbitt Adam Sopp
Director Paul Riordan
Producer Ciara McIlvenny
Writer Kayleigh Llewellyn
see more
Drama Soap
Full Episode Guide
ADVERTISEMENT

Cagney and Lacey star Sharon Gless to guest star on Casualty

The actress - best known for playing Christine Cagney in the US cop show - will feature later this year

Casualty's Duffy on the secrets of the one-shot episode - Cathy Shipton interview

Casualty actors Derek Thompson and Amanda Mealing are the BBC's highest-earning drama stars

What time is Casualty on TV tonight?

Casualty: Danielle Harold guest stars - and she's not the only ex-EastEnders star making an appearance

Casualty: 5 summer storylines revealed in new trailer

Casualty teases its summer storylines - as Ethan seeks revenge!

First look at Michael Greco on Casualty

ADVERTISEMENT

Related News

Holby City star Lee Mead talks Casualty crossovers and Lofty's love life! 16 May
An exclusive first look at the trailer for new Channel 4 school drama Ackley Bridge 11 May
Casualty: aftermath of Cal's death sees Ethan get closer to Alicia 02 May
Casualty: Cal is stabbed to death! Actor Richard Winsor exits the BBC1 medical drama 29 Apr
We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Read more